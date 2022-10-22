Texas vs Oklahoma State and the best games of Saturday

Week 8 is a big week for Big 12 contenders. It might be the biggest week of the season for the Big 12 championship race.

A pair of undefeated teams square off as the Kansas State Wildcats travel to Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs. Former Texas recruiting target Quentin Johnston has been a dominant force for TCU all season. He will lead Garrett Riley’s offense against one of the better defenses in the Big 12.

In the ACC, Syracuse has emerged as a surprise conference contender. Head coach Dino Babers will look to improve to 7-0 with a road win over the undefeated Clemson Tigers.

In the Pac-12, Oregon and UCLA meet in a Top 10 battle. Here’s a look at some of Saturday’s best games.

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

11 a.m. CT on ABC

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU

11 a.m. CT on ESPN

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

2:30 p.m. CT on FOX

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State

6:30 p.m. CT on ABC

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

7:00 p.m. CT on FS1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire