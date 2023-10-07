Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Everything you need to know about Red River Rivalry

No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma face off Saturday in college football’s biggest game of Week 6. It’s the first time since 2011 that both teams are undefeated going into the Red River Rivalry, with the Longhorns and Sooners both sitting at 5-0.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you the latest updates, news, highlights, analysis and more throughout the battle between these two rivals. Follow along.

Texas vs. Oklahoma predictions

Dan Wolken: Texas

Paul Myerberg: Texas

Erick Smith: Texas

Jace Evans: Texas

Scooby Axson: Texas

Eddie Timanus: Texas

Here’s how writers at The Oklahoman and Austin American-Statesman are predicting the game will go.

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Texas

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman: Texas

Joe Mussatto, The Oklahoman: Texas

Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

Cedric Golden, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

Texas vs. Oklahoma odds

The top college football betting apps favor No. 4 Texas in its Red River showdown with 12th-ranked Oklahoma. The Longhorns are 6.5-point favorites over the Sooners in the neutral-venue tilt, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering college football betting promos in 2023.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (+700) has some of the best odds to win the Heisman in 2023, but Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel could be considered a sleeper at +2000 to win the award.

Texas-Oklahoma how to watch, live stream

ABC is airing the contest, which kicks off at noon ET, and ESPN is live streaming the matchup.

Texas-Oklahoma means deep fried goodies at every turn

DALLAS — Good morning from the Texas State Fair, which means it's time for the Red River Rivalry. But it also means FOOD.

Unfortunately, it's a bit early for me to completely fill my stomach. I've still got a game to cover, after all, and do not need to be napping before halftime. (We'll see how things are going in the second half.) But one of the great college football experiences anywhere is roaming through the fair before kickoff when fans are still relatively sober and well behaved.

So, of course, I had to sample a couple things. First up was a standard breakfast taco because, of course, we're in Texas. And it was a very good one with a little bit of chorizo and egg and homemade salsa with a nice kick. I then walked by a stand with some fried tamale balls and couldn't resist a quick taste. And then for dessert I tried one of the newer items, a fried Vietnamese coffee.

I wasn't sure what to expect, but it sounded good. I love coffee, and I love Vietnamese food, so it was a no-brainer. Though tasty, it was a bit dense for me. It was basically like a big, coffee-flavored cake pop that was deep fried, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with condensed milk. Not bad.

— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 7, 2023

I was tempted to get the deep fried pho from the same stand which looked like it was filled with noodles and meat and seemed absolutely delicious. But for 9 a.m., it seemed like a bit much. Maybe on the way out. I was also tempted to try the deep fried pickle pizza, but my stomach can only take so much.

Now onto the game. I'm unsure whether it is going to live up to the hype, but one thing about Texas-Oklahoma is that it rarely goes the way we think it will. I picked the Longhorns and certainly think they're going to win, but I've seen too many of these where the underdog plays its best game of the year to think it's going to be easy for the Horns.

Enjoy, everyone. — Dan Wolken

Oklahoma-Texas all-time record

Texas holds a 63-50-5 lead in the all-time series with Oklahoma. The Longhorns did record that 49-point win last year, but the Sooners have earned a win in six of their last eight meetings with Texas. This will be the fifth time in the past seven games that Texas and Oklahoma have battled as ranked Red River rivals. — Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman

Red River Rivalry 2023

This is the first time that the Longhorns and the Sooners are facing each other with undefeated records since 2011, when the Sooners grabbed a dominant 55-17 win. However, Texas was even better last year, when it shut out Oklahoma for the 11th time, 49-0, the most lopsided win of the series. Overall, the Sooners are 7-4-1 in games where the two teams entered undefeated. — Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman

Texas vs. Oklahoma through the years

Check out this photo gallery highlighting all the biggest moments of this rivalry, which is in its 119th year.

Oklahoma-Texas: Picks, predictions and odds

Time/TV: Noon ET, ABC

Why watch: The Red River showdown is arguably the biggest game on the calendar, a bitter-sweet development at Big 12 headquarters with both teams off to the SEC next year. They might also meet again in a couple of months, but that is far from a certainty at this early stage of the season. We do know that the Sooners’ defense, anchored by LB Danny Stutsman, has made significant strides from a season ago. Whether it can keep Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and his vast array of big-play targets, led by WRs Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, in check remains to be seen. Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel has boosted the performance on the other side of the ball as well, but DT Byron Murphy and the Texas front that shone in the signature Alabama win could make his job difficult.

Why it could disappoint: It won’t be another 49-0 drubbing like the Sooners absorbed here last year, but Oklahoma might nonetheless have trouble keeping up if the Longhorns put up some early scores. Then again, this rivalry has been known to produce unexpected results. Hopefully, it will be at its entertaining best.

ESPN College GameDay today

With Texas and Oklahoma facing off in the Red River Rivalry this weekend, it's only fair that ESPN College GameDay makes a visit to Texas. The college program will be broadcast from the Cotton Bowl Plaza inside the State Fair of Texas grounds at 9 a.m. ET Saturday ahead of the noon matchup between No. 4 ranked Texas and No. 12 ranked Oklahoma. Texas alum and longtime Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey is expected to make an appearance. — Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman

Highest-paid college football coaches

