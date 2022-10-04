Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five matchups to watch in the Red River Shootout

Texas and Oklahoma meet for their annual rivalry game on Saturday. There are multiple matchups that could determine the outcome of the game.

Steve Sarkisian exploited matchups last season, making sure Xavier Worthy got his fair share of touches. Worthy torched the Sooners’ secondary finishing with 261 receiving yards.

Much of Worthy’s success was set up by a dominant performance by Bijan Robinson the week before. Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards against TCU just before the Oklahoma game. Texas capitalized on Oklahoma’s preoccupation with Bijan and Worthy announced his presence to the college football world.

Oklahoma had a couple matchups of their own to use to their advantage. Alex Grinch’s aggressive front six adjusted to Steve Sarkisian’s attack and creatively got to the quarterback. The Sooners’ pass rush simply out-matched the Texas offensive line.

Let’s take a look at who Texas and Oklahoma will look to this season.

Xavier Worthy vs Oklahoma secondary

It really isn’t fair to single out Jaden Davis, who has displayed solid coverage ability at corner. Worthy is simply a much better player. Davis figures to cover Worthy, as Woody Washington could struggle to keep up with the Longhorns’ speedster. Unfortunately for Davis, he may not get much help from Oklahoma’s safeties, who got exploited in busted coverages last week. I would imagine that for once Worthy, not Bijan, will be what Texas’ opponent focuses on this week.

Marvin Mims vs. Texas secondary

I could be overcomplicating the matchup, as Texas may put D’Shawn Jamison against Marvin Mims. The talented speedster who will undoubtedly receive multiple targets this week. Mims is Oklahoma’s best chance of moving the football and making explosive plays.

Oklahoma defensive line vs Texas offensive line

What we went into the offseason thinking could be a mismatch for Texas could be an advantage. The Longhorns have struggled in run blocking but are among the better pass blocking teams in the Big 12 conference. That’s due in large part to Kelvin Banks, who has had an exceptional freshman season. Oklahoma’s defensive front will be motivated to improve from last week’s performance. This could be the deciding battle in the game.

Ja'Tavion Sanders vs Oklahoma safeties

Prior to Billy Bowman’s injury, Texas had a decided advantage in this matchup. Now Sanders might have eclipsed Worthy as the biggest problem Oklahoma will have to contend with on Saturday. Texas needs to pick on Oklahoma safeties until they prove they can make plays.

Oklahoma offensive line vs Texas defensive front

This could be a fairly even matchup as Oklahoma typically performs well in Red River along the offensive line. Bill Bedenbaugh is still the offensive line coach at Oklahoma and should bring his best attack this week. Texas has been up and down at linebacker, but has been fairly consistent bringing pressure along the defensive line. If Texas can make the Oklahoma quarterback hold the ball, the Sooners could have difficulty in pass protection.

