Texas vs. Oklahoma: Who the experts are predicting to win the Red River Rivalry

One of the best college football games of the year is just days away.

Texas and Oklahoma will face off in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the Red River Rivalry. The anticipated matchup and hostile environment will have fans tuning in from all over the country.

The major storylines this week have centered around the quarterback uncertainty for each team. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday afternoon that Quinn Ewers is expected to return and get the start for Texas vs. Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is still questionable, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said the team is preparing to face him.

This is the first time since the 2009 season that Texas is favored in this matchup. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 68% chance to take down the Sooners.

Here’s a look at how confident experts are that Texas will bring the golden hat back to Austin.

This is one of those games that never, ever disappoints. Texas looked like it was going to make a massive national statement as it ripped through Oklahoma in the first half of last year’s game, and then Caleb Williams stepped in and had other ideas in the 55-48 Sooner win. OU survived the crazy 53-45 shootout in 2020, it pulled off a close win in 2019, Texas won in 2018 thanks to Cameron Dicker the freshman kicker, and on and on and on. And sometimes weird things happen. A mediocre 2015 Texas team handed a College Football Playoff-bound Oklahoma its only loss of the regular season. The Sooners have owned the Red River Showdown lately, but these games are almost always close, there are always wild momentum swings, and they always play a huge role in the Big 12 title chase. In this insane year in the conference with all ten teams good enough beat any of the other teams on the right day, this is even more of a must win than normal for two coaches who can’t lose this. An Oklahoma win might show that the Brent Venables era really might be okay with a little bit of time, and a Texas win would settle that part of the base that’s not quite sold yet on Steve Sarkisian. Oklahoma will make this close throughout with its best performance in a few weeks, but the problems at quarterback and leaky run defense will be too much to overcome. – Pete Fiutak Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 34

It’s the first Red River game since 1998 that neither Oklahoma nor Texas are ranked, and yet the subplots are fascinating. Will Quinn Ewers be back for Texas? What about OU’s Dillon Gabriel? Can the same Sooners defense that got shredded the past two weeks stop Bijan Robinson? Oklahoma comes in reeling but it won’t allow an all-out disaster. – Stewart Mandel Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 34

The Red River Rivalry is entertaining every year regardless of the teams’ records. They have gone a combined 1-3 over the last two weeks, but a rivalry like this one will always have some juice. Last year, Oklahoma came from behind from a 28-7 first-quarter deficit to win 55-48 in a thriller. 2020’s meeting was a 53-45 shootout that the Sooners won. There are question marks surrounding both teams’ quarterbacks. Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers was injured in the first quarter against Alabama on Sept. 10, and he hasn’t seen the field since. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel left last week’s TCU game with a head injury. It’s unclear if either QB will suit up Saturday. If Ewers and Gabriel don’t play, both offenses will likely rely on their run games. Texas’ Bijan Robinson has 515 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Oklahoma’s Eric Gray has 460 yards and three scores. This year’s Red River Rivalry might not be that nationally relevant, but it should be a fun one, per usual. – Morgan Moriarty Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 33

One of the driving factors as to why Texas is an increasingly heavy favorite over Oklahoma in this game is the injury bug that bit the Sooners last weekend. Oklahoma seemingly got banged up at almost every key position last weekend in the loss to TCU. There’s a chance that the Sooners could be without redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, senior running back Eric Gray, senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris, and sophomore safety Billy Bowman, among other key starters in Red River. If that is the case where Oklahoma is without some of those key starters, especially Gabriel, it’s hard to see them competing after what happened in the 31-point loss to TCU on Oct. 1. Yet, we don’t have a definitive word yet from the OU staff regarding the status of Gabriel for this weekend’s game. He suffered what looked to be an apparent concussion against TCU and his status for Red River is uncertain at the moment. Meanwhile, Texas is getting healthier in the quarterback room. Junior quarterback Hudson Card is improving each week after playing the best game of his career in Texas’ win over West Virginia last weekend. There is also a decent chance it seems that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers could return to action if he’s at or near full health after suffering a clavicle sprain nearly four weeks ago. There are just too many advantages that Texas seems to have at the moment over Oklahoma. The way the Sooners looked last weekend didn’t inspire much of any confidence that they can do enough to beat a Texas team that looks to be improving after the performance against West Virginia. – Andrew Miller Prediction: Texas 36, Oklahoma 24

Horns247 staff predictions

Chip Brown: Texas 34, Oklahoma 13 Jeff Howe: Texas 34, Oklahoma 21 Taylor Estes: Texas 31, Oklahoma 24 Mike Roach: Texas 38, Oklahoma 23 Hudson Standish: Texas 41, Oklahoma 24

Longhorns Wire staff predictions

Cami Griffin: Texas 41, Oklahoma 31 CJ Mumme: Texas 35, Oklahoma 31 Joey Hickey: Texas 36, Oklahoma 27 Patrick Conn: Texas 45, Oklahoma 31

