Texas vs. North Carolina State: Scouting report, prediction for NCAA Tournament matchup

North Carolina State guard Aziaha James drives to the basket against Stanford in Friday night's Sweet 16 win for the Wolfpack. James has been on an NCAA Tournament tear, scoring 70 points through the first three games, including a 29-point effort against the Cardinal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Either Texas or North Carolina State will book a trip to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the Portland 4 region, Texas (33-4) and North Carolina State (30-6) have both advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Tournament. The Longhorns and Wolfpack will battle at the Moda Center on Sunday (2 p.m. ABC, 103.1).

Texas is eying its first Final Four since 2003 while North Carolina State last reached the Final Four in 1998. The 2024 Final Four will be held in Cleveland.

Here's what you need to know about this matchup:

Texas posts impressive postseason defensive numbers

In six games at the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, Texas has been led by a dominant defense.

At the Big 12 Tournament, Texas gave up 60, 64 and 53 points in wins over Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State. Those teams respectively averaged 68.2, 71.7 and 75.4 points this season.

And in the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Texas gave up 42, 54 and 47 points in wins over Drexel, Alabama and Gonzaga. Those teams respectively averaged 57.2, 73.1 and 80 points. Gonzaga's 47-point effort in a Friday's 22-point loss to Texas in the Sweet 16 was a season-low output by 19 points.

Texas is currently allowing 47.7 points in its NCAA Tournament games. The Longhorns' best-ever defensive performance in the NCAA Tournament has been the 56.5 points it allowed over two games in the 2023 postseason showcase. During its run to the 2003 Final Four, Texas gave up an average of 57.4 points over its five games.

North Carolina State is scoring 73.8 points per game.

Texas guard Shaylee Gonzales guards Alabama's Loyal McQueen during their second-round NCAA Tournament game last Sunday. The Longhorns face North Carolina State on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Looking for wins in the Virgin Islands and Portland

Back in November, Texas and North Carolina State won the two titles at the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands. Texas beat Arizona State, High Point and South Florida to claim the Reef Division title. North Carolina State recorded wins over Kentucky, Cincinnati and Colorado for the Island Division crown.

Texas and North Carolina State did not play each other in the Virgin Islands. In fact, the Longhorns and Wolfpack haven't met since 2019. Texas owns a 6-2 lead in the all-time series. Two of those UT wins were recorded in the NCAA Tournament.

James, Rivers shining in Wolfpack's backcourt

Earlier this month, North Carolina State guards Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers were voted onto the first team of Atlantic Coast Conference's honor roll. In the NCAA Tournament, teams from across the country are finding out what the ACC coaches already knew.

In three tournament games, James has scored 70 points. She's coming off a 29-point effort against Stanford in which she scored 25 points in the second half of Friday's 77-67 win. And Rivers is averaging 16.3 points in the tournament and played all 40 minutes in North Carolina State's second- and third-round games. Rivers previously won a national championship as a reserve guard on South Carolina's 2022 team.

Texas vs. North Carolina State prediction

Texas. Since fellow No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Iowa have each had to sweat at least once in the NCAA Tournament, it can be argued that there's no team playing better right now than the Longhorns.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs. North Carolina State prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick