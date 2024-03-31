Texas vs. NC State: Predictions and odds for Sunday's women's Elite Eight March Madness game

Editor's note: Follow all of the women's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The 2024 women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup in Regional 4 in Portland is set between two of the top 12 teams in the country. The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns face off against the No. 3 seed NC State Wolfpack for a spot in the women's Final Four in Cleveland on the line.

Texas hasn't run into much trouble in the tournament so far, winning by double-digits in each of the first three rounds: 82-42 over Drexel, 65-54 over Alabama, and 69-47 over Gonzaga. Aaliyah Moore's stepped up in the tournament to the tune of 15.6 points and eight rebounds per game so far.

NC State opened the tournament with a 64-45 win over Chattanooga and followed it with a 79-72 win over Tennessee in the second round. The Wolfpack earned an upset win in the Sweet 16 77-67 over No. 2 Stanford behind guard Aziaha James' game-high 29 points.

This is the ninth time these two programs have faced off on the basketball court. Texas leads the series 6-2 but the Wolfpack won the most recent matchup 84-73 on Nov. 29, 2019.

Texas vs. NC State predictions

Austin American-Statesman: Texas wins

Danny Davis writes: "Since fellow No. 1 seeds South Carolina and Iowa have each had to sweat at least once in the NCAA Tournament, it can be argued that there's no team playing better right now than the Longhorns."

ESPN: Texas has a 73.5% chance to win

ESPN's analytics gives a big edge to the Longhorns in this one.

WBTV: Texas 71, NC State 65

Staff note the Wolfpack's win over Stanford is their signature win of the season and have more Quadrant 2 wins (nine) compared to Texas (seven). But the Longhorns have 12 Quadrant 1 wins, fourth-most in the country.

Texas vs. NC State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack in Sunday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday afternoon.

Spread: Texas (-5.5)

Moneylines: Texas (-225); NC State (+185)

Over/under: 136.5

How to watch Texas vs. NC State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

