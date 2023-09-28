Texas vs. Kansas: How to watch Week 5 game, with schedule, injuries and odds

All eyes will be on the upcoming Big 12 match-up between No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Kansas. Both teams are undefeated with a 4-0 record heading into Week 5, raising the possibility of an upset.

The Longhorns eased to victory in Week 4 with a 38-6 win over the Baylor Bears and have shown to be one of the most dominant college football teams on defense, holding their opponents to a total of 50 points in the past four games. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers showcased his talent in the victory over Baylor and is still trying to keep his name in the Heisman conversation.

The Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to show that he is a solid leader, completing 14 out of 19 pass attempts with three touchdowns and playing a crucial role in his team's 38-27 win over BYU in Week 4.

No. 3 Texas will host No. 24 Kansas in Austin for a must-watch game and will kick off at 3:30 p.m., ET, on ABC and ESPN+.

How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas, TV and streaming:

Notable football players and injury news:

Longhorns’ DL Kris Ross (injured) is out for Week 5

Longhorns’ IOL Cole Hutson (injured) is out for Week 5

Jayhawks’ RB Billy Conaway (injured) is out for the season

NCAA Odds Week 5: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 24 Kansas Lines, betting trends:

The Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Jayhawks, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread Favorite: Texas (-17)

Moneyline: Texas (-950), Kansas (+625)

Total: 62.5 points

Texas Longhorns football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Texas 37-10 Rice, Final

Week 2: Texas 34-24 Alabama, Final

Week 3: Texas 31-10 Wyoming, Final

Week 4: Texas 38-6 Baylor, Final

Week 5: September 30: Texas vs. Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ET, ABC

Week 6: October 7: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 12:00 p.m., ET, ABC

Week 7: October 21: Texas vs. Houston, TBD

Week 8: October 28: Texas vs. BYU, TBD

Week 9: November 4: Texas vs. Kansas State, TBD

Week 10: November 11: Texas vs. TCU, TBD

Week 11: November 18:Texas vs. Iowa State, TBD

Week 12: November 24: Texas vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ET, ABC

