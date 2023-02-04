Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Texas vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (18-4), Kansas State (18-4)

Texas vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The defense went bye-bye in the 116-103 loss to Kansas State in the first meeting.

Let’s just say that was a bit of an aberration.

The Longhorn defense might give up points, but it’s great at taking the ball away, it’s solid at gorging the three. and it all works with an offense that gets up and down the floor in a hurry.

Kansas State might be able to fill it up when the threes are falling, but this is more of a defensive team that would like to keep the game in the 70s and rely on the key defensive stops.

It can run the floor, but it’s not built to go flying up and down like Texas is, but …

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State is at home.

The Wildcats might have lost a few games over the last couple of weeks, but they were on the road. At home they’ve been a killer with the defense doing a dominant job of holding up against the three.

Again, Texas likes to make things happen on the move. It’s not that it can’t hit from three, but it’s far batter when it’s active. That doesn’t mean Kansas State will slow things down, but it’ll be more deliberate and …

What’s Going To Happen

12-0. That’s what Kansas State is in Bramlage, doing a great job of taking the defense up a few notches.

Texas will go through scoring spurts to push the Wildcats out of their comfort zone a bit, but things will settle down in the middle of the second half as the D takes over.

Kansas State hit 13 threes in the first meeting helped by 23 assists. It won’t get that many in either category this time around, but it’ll move the ball around well enough to avoid the Texas pressure.

Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 80, Texas 76

Line: Kansas State -1.5, o/u: 149.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Ranking: 4

