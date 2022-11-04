Texas vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Texas vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Texas (5-3), Kansas State (6-2)

Texas vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The two weeks off should make a difference.

Kansas State has had an interesting few weeks with the tough loss at TCU followed up by the shocking obliteration of Oklahoma State, and Texas has had a little time to rest up and be ready for the finishing kick. Now it has to be sharp.

How did Kansas State destroy the Cowboys 48-0? The defense picked a perfect time to come up with its best performance of the year, but that wasn’t normal for the run D.

Get Bijan Robinson going, keep grinding it, and getting to 200 yards is possible on the Wildcat front. It’ll be the other side, though, that matters.

Kansas State is throwing better – Will Howard was fantastic in place of a banged up Adrian Martinez against OSU – but it has to run to win. Texas has more of a downfield passing game if Robinson and the ground attack don’t rock, but there’s a problem if Kansas State isn’t running well.

It got by Iowa State and its great defense in a fight, but it lost the other two times it was under 199 rushing yards.

Why Kansas State Will Win

It’s not a bad thing when you’re trying to figure out the right good quarterback to play.

This is still Adrian Martinez’s team, but Will Howard has been too good to push aside after the performance against Oklahoma State. Everyone knows what the offense can do – get running, let Deuce Vaughn go off – but if there’s a passing game, too, look out.

Run well, hit the third down throws, and rely on the hot defense and turnover margin to get it done. The team is +9, Texas doesn’t take the ball away, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s the problem. Can the Kansas State defense dominate?

Texas doesn’t have a problem moving the ball, and Kansas State is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 300 yards and 2-2 when it doesn’t.

The Longhorns will come out firing with two weeks to get ready and will have a big first half. At home, the Wildcats will settle in after halftime, the running game will take over, and the momentum from the Oklahoma State game will continue.

Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 30, Texas 27

Line: Texas -2.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Texas vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

Story originally appeared on College Football News