Texas vs. Kansas State: Who the experts are picking to win

Texas (4-7) and Kansas State (7-4) are entering this regular-season finale on two very different trajectories.

The Longhorns have lost six straight games, their worst losing streak since 1956. The Wildcats are on a bit of a hot stretch, winners of four out of their last five.

While a bowl game is most likely off of the table for Texas, a win this week would get rid of the sour taste of a six-game losing streak entering the offseason.

Tipico Sportsbook has Texas as a 2.5-point favorite despite not having won a game since early Oct. A possible reason for this is Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is questionable to play after suffering an injury last week against Baylor.

The Texas quarterback situation is also in question. Both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card left the West Virginia game nursing injuries. Steve Sarkisian believes Thompson should be ready to play but likely will not be 100%.

Who are the experts picking to win in this Big 12 matchup?

College Football News’ Pete Fiutak

All might not be lost for Texas. Depending on how many openings there are for bowl slots – there should be at least three, maybe four – without enough eligible teams, 5-7 Texas can still be in the mix. Thanks to a good Academic Progress Rate, there’s a very, very remote shot at a bowl by going 5-7, but for now, just closing with a win would be good enough. It all depends on Thompson. If he’s his normal self, Kansas State wins. He doesn’t appear to be close to 100%, though. Texas salvages something out of this rough run.

Prediction: Texas 27, Kansas State 23

Heartland College Sports' Bryan Clinton

I don’t know how much hotter Sark’s seat can get, but I have a feeling we will see shortly. Gameplanning to stop Deuce Vaughn is one thing, but doing it is another. The Wildcats have been pretty good at running the football this season and Texas has been as bad as there is in the country defending it. I think Deuce does enough to keep K-State in this one and gives Chris Klieman his second eight-win season in three years. The monkey remains on Texas’ back and the Longhorns finished the 2021 season 4-8.

Prediction: Kansas State 27, Texas 21

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller

Prediction: Kansas State 31-20

Longhorns Wire staff

Kevin Borba:

Texas is probably thrilled that they have just one more game, as this losing streak has taken the wind out of the sails. I have never seen a worse stretch of Texas football in my life, and it somehow keeps getting worse. Kansas State is not an ideal matchup for Texas, as they have a top-40 defensive unit in the nation, and they have a stud running back in Deuce Vaughn that will likely gash this Longhorns defense. This Texas team is not bowl eligible, and have been looking uninspired since the Oklahoma game, so I can’t imagine they get up for a meaningless game like this one. At this point this is basically a final audition for certain players for when they hit the transfer portal, or a last chance effort to impress Steve Sarkisian before the offseason. I think unfortunately for Texas fans this streak gets extended to a very unlucky number seven in a row. Kansas State 42, Texas 28

Cj Mumme:

Kansas State is playing very good football down the stretch of the season. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games and already locked up bowl eligibility. Running back Deuce Vaughn is a matchup nightmare for Texas. Vaughn is eighth nationally in all-purpose yards and he will face a Texas defense that has been getting gashed on the ground all season long. Texas will need a big day from running backs Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson. The running backs were very effective late in the West Virginia game. Pounding the rock would be a good way to take pressure off both the quarterbacks and defense. Although Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is questionable, I believe Texas will have a hard time stopping Decuce Vaughn. I expect Kansas State to have a big day on the ground and walk out of DKR with a victory. Kansas State 38, Texas 30

Cami Griffin:

It’s tough to put faith into this Texas football team after how the last several games have gone. The only way this matchup could be close for Texas is if Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson does not play due to an injury suffered last week. However, the Longhorns did lose to a backup quarterback for Kansas, so even that is pushing it. I believe the game will come down to how healthy the Texas quarterback is, whether that be Hudson Card or Casey Thompson, along with whether or not the defense is able to limit Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn on the ground. Nothing will surprise me at this point. Kansas State 34, Texas 28

