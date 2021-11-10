Texas vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Texas vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Texas (4-5), Kansas (1-8)

Texas vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Seriously, Texas?

Just when it seemed like it was going to take over the Big 12, and college football overall, it had a horrible second half against Oklahoma and fell apart since then.

The defense has been lousy, the offense went in the tank in the 30-7 loss to Iowa State, and …

This is what Kansas is for.

Yeah, the Jayhawks looked fantastic against Oklahoma – at least offensively – but the defense continues to be the worst in the nation at coming up with third down stops, the defense can’t do anything against the run, no team in the country is worse at generating pressure into the backfield.

This is when the Longhorns have to get its offense up and ready to go, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Has Texas simply lost it?

Granted, it played the four best teams in the Big 12 over this four-game losing streak, but to only come up with 207 yards against Iowa State and haven’t played with enough focus or crispness.

The run defense has been steadily awful, allowing well over an average of 200 yards per game over the last four and giving up just over 200 yards per game on the season.

Kansas might be struggling to get the ground game going, but it has to give it a shot. The goal is to shorten the game, control the clock, and try to prevent the big plays from putting this away fast.

What’s Going To Happen

And now the Kansas future is being messed up by this season.

The hope was to redshirt promising quarterback Jalon Daniels, but the Jayhawks are quickly running out of options thanks to injuries.

He’s enough of a wild-card – assuming he sees time – to get the offense moving, but can Texas get its stuff together enough to focus on the one game it must have to keep bowl hopes alive?

It might not be what the team was hoping for a month ago, but at this point in a disappointing run, take the win. The explosion of the Longhorn offense will take over after a lifeless first half.

Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Texas 48, Kansas 17

Line: Texas -30.5, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

