Texas vs. Kansas: An early look at Saturday’s game

The Texas Longhorns have a huge battle upcoming on Saturday. The Big 12 schedule pits the six-win Longhorns against another six-win team, the Kansas Jayhawks.

Lance Leipold’s team isn’t sneaking up on anybody, but especially not Texas. Steve Sarkisian’s team seemed to experience the beginning of KU’s football resurgence in last season’s home defeat.

The Longhorns fell 57-56 to the Jayhawks in overtime last season, as Kansas converted a two-point attempt for the win. This season, Leipold’s team enters the game confident and bowl eligible.

Texas will look to find itself on Saturday after a poor offensive effort last week. Texas’ lone touchdown came on a defensive scoop and score late in the fourth quarter against TCU. To win in Lawrence, the team will need more scoring from its offense.

Let’s look at a few things to monitor as we approach the game.

Jalon Daniels might be back, folks!

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said QB Jalon Daniels, who has been out over a month with an injury, is “close”. Daniels had 4 TD’s against Texas last year. Backup Jason Bean, who has played well in place of Daniels, was banged up against Texas Tech. — HornSports (@HornSports) November 14, 2022

Varied Kansas attack

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has done a great job. Praised their triple option which is in the spread — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2022

How will Kansas play as a bowl eligible team?

For the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks are going bowling.

What a turn around from Lance Leipold. — TND (@TNDTweets) November 7, 2022

Texas must be on its toes

Lance Leipold isn’t real y’all 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0DA4mj6cyP — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 13, 2022

Kansas won't have an empty stadium this year

Backup quarterback banged up?

Jason Bean didn't do much at practice today, per Lance Leipold. He was there, but limited. #Kufball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) November 14, 2022

Lance Leipold previews the game

WATCH: Lance Leipold provides updates on QBs, kicking game and looks ahead to Texas game. #KUfball Link: https://t.co/vR0vBQieJn pic.twitter.com/YAjgOALkJf — Kansas Jayhawks on 247Sports (@Kansas247) November 14, 2022

