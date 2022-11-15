Texas vs. Kansas: An early look at Saturday’s game

The Texas Longhorns have a huge battle upcoming on Saturday. The Big 12 schedule pits the six-win Longhorns against another six-win team, the Kansas Jayhawks.

Lance Leipold’s team isn’t sneaking up on anybody, but especially not Texas. Steve Sarkisian’s team seemed to experience the beginning of KU’s football resurgence in last season’s home defeat.

The Longhorns fell 57-56 to the Jayhawks in overtime last season, as Kansas converted a two-point attempt for the win. This season, Leipold’s team enters the game confident and bowl eligible.

Texas will look to find itself on Saturday after a poor offensive effort last week. Texas’ lone touchdown came on a defensive scoop and score late in the fourth quarter against TCU. To win in Lawrence, the team will need more scoring from its offense.

Let’s look at a few things to monitor as we approach the game.

Jalon Daniels might be back, folks!

Varied Kansas attack

How will Kansas play as a bowl eligible team?

Texas must be on its toes

Kansas won't have an empty stadium this year

Backup quarterback banged up?

Lance Leipold previews the game

