Texas vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Kansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Texas vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas (21-9), Kansas (24-6)

Why Texas Will Win

The defense is good enough.

The offense might be brutally inconsistent – more on that in a moment – but the defense has been able to hold up even after allowing teams to hit close to 50% from the field over the last three games.

It’s an attacking ground that should be able to get on the guards to force more than the six takeaways it came up with in the 79-76 win in early February.

Kansas doesn’t do a ton from the outside and the defense doesn’t generate enough mistakes to matter, and there’s a chance the score in this stays in range throughout. However …

Why Kansas Will Win

There’s Senior Day, and there’s what Kansas is about to do.

Eight Jayhawks are in their final game in Allen Fieldhouse – and a few more will likely be done after this – with the energy sure to be there from the start. There’s that, and there’s a chance to win at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

It can win it outright if Baylor loses to Iowa State.

Amazing at home, Kansas lost to Kentucky, and it rolled in the 15 other games with the rebounding and shooting ability to make something happen on trip after trip against this great Longhorn D.

Texas just doesn’t have the offense to keep up. It’s not bad on the inside, but it managed to hit just 4-of-23 threes against Baylor and 1-of-14 against TCU, and …

Texas vs Kansas: What’s Going To Happen

Again, Kansas has a whole lot to play for.

Texas can take advantage of that and apply its defensive pressure to annoy Kansas and keep this close late. Texas leads the Big 12 in free throw shooting, and that’s going to matter to keep this from getting out of hand late.

However, the rebounding will matter. Kansas will get enough second chance points to keep the Longhorns at arm’s length.

Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas 77, Texas 70

Line: Kansas -6.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Charles Barkley

1: Los Angeles Lakers

