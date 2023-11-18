Texas vs. Iowa State predictions, odds, channel, how to watch: Everything you need to know

The 2023 college football regular season is almost over. Its penultimate week brings together the Texas Longhorns (9-1) – the No. 7 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll – and Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) for the two teams' final clash within the Big 12.

Texas enjoyed the benefits of having starting quarterback Quinn Ewers return from injury after missing the team's previous two games. The Longhorns defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11 to extend their win streak to four games.

Iowa State easily handled BYU in a 45-13 victory during Week 11. The Cyclones have won four of their previous five games.

Here's everything to know about this Big 12 clash in Week 12.

Iowa State vs. Texas predictions

Longhorns Wire: Texas 28, Iowa State 24

Joey Hickey writes, "Iowa State has been a thorn in Texas’ side for four seasons despite the Longhorns earning a narrow victory last year. That said, a win for Texas all but clinches the Longhorns’ place in the Big 12 title game. Texas should go all out to secure a victory. They win another a close one."

Winner and Whiners: Iowa State will cover the spread

Ben Hayes writes, "Iowa State is well-coached, which is why they didn't implode after starting the season at 2-3, which included a defeat to Ohio. Iowa State has won four of their last five games. This will not be an easy win for Texas on the road."

Des Moines Register: Iowa State 27, Texas 24

Randy Peterson writes, "Iowa State has beaten Texas three of the most recent four times the teams have met at Jack Trice Stadium, so there’s that. The Longhorns are knee-deep in the College Football Playoff chase, so there’s that, too. If this game was played any other time than at night at Jack Trice Stadium, I’d probably say Texas wins. For this game, though, I like the Cyclones under the lights and fireworks on Senior Night. I like Becht having his best game, against a defense that’s allowed 247.0 passing yards a game."

FanSided: Points will be at a premium

Reed Wallach writes, "The Longhorns are below the national average in terms of explosive play rate and 46th in success rate. Now, the team has a quarterback still working his way back from a shoulder injury and lost its starting running back. Iowa State's 3-3-5 defense is great at limiting big plays and forcing teams to go the length of the field.

"I believe this game can become a defensive struggle under the lights in Ames and play on Iowa State's terms. With that being said, I'd prefer to take the under than the side."

ESPN: Texas has a 78.4% chance to win on the road

ESPN Analytics have the Longhorns as heavy road favorites when they travel to Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones, meanwhile, are given a 21.6% to pull off the win at home.

NCAAF odds: Iowa State vs. Texas betting lines, trends

Texas is favored to defeat Iowa State, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Thursday morning.

Spread: Texas (-7.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-300); Iowa State (+250)

Over/under: 47.5

How to watch Iowa State vs. Texas: TV channel, streaming info

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Cable TV: FOX Sports

Streaming: FOX Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Don't miss any college football action with a Fubo subscription

Texas Longhorns schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Texas 37 - 10 Rice, FINAL

Week 2: Texas 34 - 24 Alabama, FINAL

Week 3: Texas 31 - 10 Wyoming, FINAL

Week 4: Texas 38 - 6 Baylor, FINAL

Week 5: Texas 40 - 14 Kansas, FINAL

Week 6: Texas 30 - 34 Oklahoma, FINAL

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Texas 31 - 24 Houston, FINAL

Week 9: Texas 35 - 6 BYU, FINAL

Week 10: Texas 33 - 30 Kansas State, FINAL/OT

Week 11: Texas 29 - 26 TCU, FINAL

Week 12: Texas @ Iowa State, 8 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Texas vs. Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa State Cyclones schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Iowa State 30 - 9 Northern Iowa, FINAL

Week 2: Iowa State 12 - 20 Iowa, FINAL

Week 3: Iowa State 7 - 10 Ohio, FINAL

Week 4: Iowa State 34 - 27 Oklahoma State, FINAL

Week 5: Iowa State 20 - 50, Oklahoma, FINAL

Week 6: Iowa State 27 - 14 TCU, FINAL

Week 7: Iowa State 30 - 10 Cincinnati, FINAL

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Iowa State 30 - 18 Baylor, FINAL

Week 10: Iowa State 21 - 28 Kansas, FINAL

Week 11: Iowa State 45 - 13 BYU, FINAL

Week 12: Iowa State vs. Texas, 8 p.m., FOX

Week 13: Iowa State @ Kansas State, TBD, TBD

