Texas vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Texas vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Texas (4-3), Baylor (6-1)

Texas vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

It’s desperation time for the rested Longhorns.

They’ve had two weeks off after losing to Oklahoma State, that was coming off the loss to Oklahoma, and now they need to win out to be in the mix for the Big 12 Championship.

The offense was stuffed by the Cowboys, and the running game hasn’t been great, but the firepower is there to make this a shootout. Baylor’s offense has been inconsistent – great over the last two weeks, mediocre against Iowa State and Oklahoma State – having problems on third downs.

Again, Baylor has been hit or miss – it was great on third downs early on and against BYU, and wasn’t against the Cyclones and Cowboys. Texas has been phenomenal on third downs and has to keep the chains moving on this group, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

The Baylor offense took it up a few notches.

It started off great against a few bad teams to start the season – again – struggled against the two good defenses – and then threw well in the 25-point win over West Virginia and rolled for 534 yards with one of the most impressively balanced days of the year in the 14-point win over BYU.

It starts with the ground attack. It didn’t do much for a stretch, but the offensive line took over against BYU and Abram Smith made the most of it with a 188-yard, three-score day.

The Texas run defense lost to Arkansas when it couldn’t stop the run, and lost to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State when it was run over. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas is 4-0 when allowing offenses to run for fewer than 200 yards, and it’s 0-3 when allowing 200 or more. However, outside of Louisiana, Texas hasn’t beaten a team that could run all that well.

At home, Baylor will keep the momentum going from the BYU win in a fun, back-and-forth battle. The Bears will be steady enough to overcome the Texas home runs.

Texas vs Baylor Prediction, Lines

Baylor 31, Texas 27

Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

