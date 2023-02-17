Texas vs ‘Bama: Roll Tide Wire talks Jalen Milroe, expectations for Week 2

The Alabama Crimson Tide plays host to the Texas Longhorns in 2023. It has potential to be the game of the year.

Last season, each team traded punches until the final whistle with the Crimson Tide leaving victorious. Alabama’s 20-19 win was one of the more confounding performances of the year for both teams. It led many to conclude either the Tide was falling off a cliff or Quinn Ewers was leading Texas to prominence.

In reality, neither of those things happened. The game stood alone as a singular performance that had little bearing on the remainder of the season.

To get a fuller picture on this year’s pivotal matchup, I talked with Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire to get more insight into the matchup.

Who will be the starting QB for the Texas game?

Stacey Blackwood: I believe the QB battle may continue into the season, including the Texas game.

For in-depth reasoning, he discusses the quarterback battle on Roll Tide Wire.

What's your confidence level in Milroe?

Jalen Milroe in two parts. 1) people forget he’s an elite ATH. Look how early he knows he’s scoring. 2) doesn’t get flustered, steps up, anticipates, hits tight window. pic.twitter.com/FjzrOpOvWg — EricInsideTexas (@EricNahlin) January 25, 2020

Blackwood: On a scale of 1-10 it’s probably a 6.5. He’s an incredible athlete who still needs to develop as a passer.

My thoughts: That was my impression of Milroe after his performances against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

What are your expectations for Alabama in 2023?

It’s Jalen Milroe time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HkWDYoiSp0 — Kirby Smart is Nick Saban’s Son (@BuiltBySaban) October 1, 2022

Blackwood: Despite losing Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Alabama should be right there competing for an SEC championship and a berth in the CFP.

My thoughts: Alabama is very talented but I’m interested in how the quarterback question resolves and how effective will be the new play callers on both sides.

What is Alabama's strength and weakness?

Alabama Crimson Tide RB [Jase McClellan] suffered a knee injury today against the Ole Miss Rebels and according to HC [Nick Saban] the initial diagnosis is not good. He believes McLellan will be out for a while. Pretty big loss for the Tide. pic.twitter.com/NQqPqAf5SA — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) October 2, 2021

Blackwood: The strength is the amount of experience returning on the offense outside of QB. The weakness is the unknown at QB.

My thoughts: In regard to Alabama’s returning experience, I expect Jase McClellan to be one of the best running backs in college football next year.

What are your expectations for the Texas game?

Although leading 16-10 Texas’ failure to capitalize on Alabama’s mistakes may comeback to haunt them. This Bryce Young pass on 4th and 3 picks up the first down. #BamavsTexas pic.twitter.com/uF492tYFHN — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) September 10, 2022

Blackwood: I expect much of what we saw in last season’s matchup; A hard fought slugfest that will likely come down to who can win in the 4th quarter.

My thoughts: That might bode well for Texas with more experience from Ewers at quarterback. Alabama may look to build a cushion and avoid a close game at the end.

