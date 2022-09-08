Texas vs. Alabama: Who the experts are picking to win

There’s a massive matchup between two historic programs on Saturday.

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. It’s not a massive matchup by way of competitiveness per say, but it’s certainly going to draw a large audience.

Both the ESPN and Fox pregame shows will be on campus in what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd. Alabama is the overwhelming favorite in this upcoming matchup, while Texas is hoping to prove they can compete with the best team in the country.

We’re all aware that anything can happen in college football. Last season we witnessed unranked Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 thanks to a last-play field goal. However, many experts feel the Longhorns won’t have the same luck this season.

Here’s a look at score predictions for Texas-Alabama from many national media analysts. Longhorns Wire will continue to update the list as more predictions become available.

247Sports' Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford

I’d be very surprised to see Texas cover. The Longhorns have the weapons to move the ball against Alabama. But they’re also starting two freshman linemen against the best pass rushing unit in college football. Defensively, I can’t see a world in which Texas slows Alabama down, especially through the air. This might be competitive for a bit — there will be plenty of energy in Austin – but the Tide cover – Chris Hummer Prediction: Alabama 45, Texas 21 I hit on last week’s lock of the week with Arkansas -6.5 against Cincinnati and I’ll hammer a different SEC team this week in non-conference action. I like Alabama in this game because I think the Crimson Tide are going to play with flawless execution compared to what we’ll see from the Longhorns. Alabama is used to the spotlight, The Crimson Tide have been in these hyped matchups. Not Texas. Quinn Ewers’ second career start against arguably the best defense in the country? I’m OK with spotting Texas 20 points and taking Alabama to cover. – Brad Crawford Prediction: Alabama 49, Texas 17

Story continues

College Football News

You think Alabama is going to flinch for an instant when Texas connects on a 78-yard touchdown pass? Yes, Texas will have its moments that will meltdown social media and make Gus Johnson take his game up a few octaves, but Bama will keep on coming. Texas will connect on a few big plays. Alabama will connect on all the little ones, and for a full 60 minutes. It’ll keep Robinson bottled up, the running game will take over in the third quarter, and Bryce Young will come up with an ultra-efficient, workmanlike performance with two excellent scoring marches in the second half to end any dreams of this being when Texas becomes Texasagain. – Pete Fiutak Prediction: Alabama 41, Texas 20

Heartland College Sports

Texas will keep this game interesting for a half, but the Crimson Tide will come out of halftime with their hair on fire to pull away in the third quarter. The difference in this game will the depth and experience of the Alabama offensive and defensive lines compared to the lack thereof for Texas. While the score looks bad, Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns now have a measuring stick to go off and can learn from losing to the best team in college football. – Bryan Clinton Prediction: Alabama 51, Texas 28

Sports Illustrated

Yes, Texas will get a few long gainers out of the Tide defense. How could they not, with all-world talent like Robinson and Worthy carrying the ball? But the Longhorns will have to keep coming, because Alabama will not stop. Saban’s offense will make fewer mistakes, connect on the small and medium gains that make up consistent drives, and be more efficient overall. Texas will get a highlight or two, but doesn’t have the manpower right now to go snap for snap with Alabama’s athletes. You can’t just have a big play or two to win matchups like this. Slow and steady wins these games, and for the last 15 years, the Tide has shown the discipline to do that again and again. And again. – James Parks Prediction: Alabama 42, Texas 20

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly

Prediction: Alabama 39, Texas 20

🤠🥳 WEEK 2 SP+ PICKS 🤗😍 Bama 39, Texas 20

Florida 27.0, UK 26.6!

BYU 26, Baylor 25!

Vols 37, Pitt 30

Hogs 30, Cocks 21

USC 34, Stanford 25

Tex Tech 32, Houston 27

Ok St 29, Ariz St 24

A&M 37, App 15 53% vs midweek, 57% vs close, 59% on O/U last weekhttps://t.co/ld8Z9RqL9c pic.twitter.com/p3fFhj5f2X — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 6, 2022

Longhorns Wire

Cami Griffin: Alabama 41, Texas 21 CJ Mumme: Alabama 48, Texas 24 Joey Hickey: Alabama 56, Texas 24

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire