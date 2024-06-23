Texas volleyball, back-to-back defending NCAA champs, play Aggies in 1st SEC match

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The reigning back-to-back national volleyball champs head into the Southeastern Conference next season looking for a three-peat, and the first game ever in the new conference could be a wild one.

The Texas volleyball team announced its 2024 schedule Friday and will take on rival Texas A&M in College Station for the program’s first-ever SEC match Sept. 27. Prior to the SEC opener, they’ll play eight nonconference matches with four at Gregory Gym.

Texas opens the season Labor Day Weekend with a pair of matches at the Women’s Volleyball College Showcase in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Longhorns play the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 1 and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 2 before coming back home to play Indiana (Sept. 5), Miami (Sept. 7) and Houston (Sep. 11).

Texas hits the road Sept. 15 to play Stanford and then plays its final road nonconference match in Waco against Baylor on Sept. 18. The Longhorns end nonconference play at home Sept. 20 against Hawaii.

Texas will play a 16-game SEC schedule and will have a stretch of five consecutive home matches from Oct. 18-Nov. 3. They play Texas A&M and Oklahoma twice each in a home-and-home series.

