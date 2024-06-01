Texas uses 7-run inning to dispatch Louisiana in the College Station Regional

The Texas Longhorns move on in the College Station Regional after taking care of the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Friday evening at Blue Bell Park. The Horns blasted their way to a rematch with the Texas A&M Aggies after the 12-5 win.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning after Louisiana third baseman Lee Amedee took a hanging slider from Max Grubbs and launched it over the right field fence for the 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, first baseman Trey LaFleur followed that solo shot with one of his own to give the Ragin Cajuns the 2-0 lead after three. Texas would quickly answer back.

The Horns got on the board after Kimble Schuessler doubled to left and advanced to third on a single from Porter Brown. Rylan Galvan doubled to left field scoring Schuessler and putting two runners in scoring position for Dee Kennedy.

Kennedy hits a two-rbi single to take the lead over Louisiana after they hit a pair of solo home runs.

Dee Kennedy comes through with a 2-rbi knock pic.twitter.com/Qq6zWdvBqB — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) May 31, 2024

To start the fifth inning, Texas loaded the bases after singles from Belyeu and Schuessler. David Christie then walked the next two batters to give Texas the 4-2 lead. Christie came on in the fourth after starter Carson Fluno went just 3.1 innings. Texas would add two more runs thanks to an error that allowed Kennedy to reach base and an rbi single from Jared Thomas, setting up a big moment from Jalin Flores.

Flores blasted a grand slam to bust this game wide open in the fifth inning to put the Horns up 10-2.

Adios Pelota! Take a 360 foot jog my friend pic.twitter.com/THBLJUoYfS — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) May 31, 2024

The Texas starter would pitch five innings to earn a decision after allowing five hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks. Grubbs gave way to Cade O’Hara who pitched 1.1 innings allowing one run which came on a LaFleur rbi single in the bottom of the seventh when the game was out of reach. Andre Duplantier II came on to pitch the final 2.2 innings and close out the win.

Texas now turns its sights to the Aggies.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire