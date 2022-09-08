Texas two-step? New projection sends Auburn to the Texas Bowl

As the college football season begins its second official weekend, bowl scenarios are becoming more and more frequent.

In the latest projection for USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith, has Auburn heading to Houston, Texas for bowl season, matching up with the TCU Horned Frogs from the Big 12 conference at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28.

Auburn has a successful history against teams from the Big 12, holding a 14-11-1 record over teams currently occupying the conference. Among those 14 wins, three of those have come against TCU. Every game between Auburn and the Horned Frogs has taken place at home sites, with the Tigers winning the most recent game against TCU in 1981, 24-16 in Auburn.

These two programs also share a common person, Pat Sullivan. Sullivan won the Heisman Trophy as Auburn’s quarterback in 1971. He also served as Auburn’s quarterbacks coach from 1986-91. The next stop in his coaching journey led him to TCU, where he was head coach from 1992-97.

In Auburn’s history, they have played a total of five bowl games in the state of Texas. Most recently, Auburn defeated Nebraska, 17-14 in the 2007 Cotton Bowl. Running back Carl Stewart made the most of his small statline in the game. He only recorded one carry and one reception, but both would be for touchdowns.

Both teams carry a 1-0 record with them heading into week two. Auburn is set to host San Jose State this Saturday while TCU faces Tarleton State in Fort Worth.

List

Auburn falls in latest ESPN Football Power Index rankings

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire