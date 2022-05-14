Texas has two rivalry games that need to be brought back

There are many people of the mindset that Texas has the most teams in the country that consider them their rival, or even their biggest rival.

However, after a couple rounds of realignment that saw schools shifting all over the country, the Longhorns lost the chance to play a couple of those rivalry games that we basically saw and looked forward to every season.

247Sports released a list of college football rivalries that they think should be brought back, and the Longhorns were featured twice on the rankings.

It is fair to say that Texas could have been mentioned in the same conversation with a school like Nebraska, but the two rivalries on the list that include the Longhorns were spot on.

Let’s take a look at the two rivalries that need to be brought back for Texas, which mind you may happen in the very near future starting with Arkansas.

Arkansas

The Longhorns and Razorbacks squared off last season, as Arkansas handed what would be their first of seven losses on the year. This rivalry is one that many people outside of these two fanbases forget about, but there has been no love lost by the two fan bases of the former Southwest Conference foes. Here is what 247Sports said:

There is a very strong chance that this rivalry comes back for good once Texas joins the SEC in 2025, so that is great for the sport. But it has been relatively stagnant since 1991 — when Arkansas made its own pilgrimage from the Southwest Conference to the SEC — with just six meetings in the past 31 years. Arkansas has won the last two by a combined score of 71-28, so Texas fans are almost certainly ready to have a regular chance at revenge.

Texas A&M

This rivalry game ending was a travesty for college football, as the programs still despise each other and are in constant competition for recruits and on social media. When the Aggies departed for the SEC, there were rumors of them dodging the Longhorns but we will likely have a chance to see this rivalry again when the Longhorns make the move to the SEC as well. Here is what 247Sports said: