Texas, two other Big 12 schools appear on PFF’s college football top 25 rankings

Now that spring practices are nearing a close, several national media publications are beginning to release their preseason rankings for the upcoming college football season.

Pro Football Network (PFF) was one of the first to do so. On Monday, PFF released their way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2022 season, and three Big 12 schools were featured.

The top 25 showed the typical powerhouses atop the rankings, such as Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Utah, USC, Oklahoma and Wake Forest rounded out the top 10.

Texas landed in the middle of the pack, while the defending Big 12 champions, Baylor Bears, were placed in the bottom third of the rankings.

The Longhorns were ranked above programs such as Miami, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Here is where the three Big 12 programs landed on PFF’s preseason top 25 rankings.

No. 9: Oklahoma Sooners

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14: Texas Longhorns

Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 20: Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

