Texas turns its running game to a quartet of backs led by five-star freshman CJ Baxter

Systematically, Texas won't change what it does with its running game.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian said as much on Monday while speaking to reporters just a day after Texas announced that Jonathon Brooks would miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Brooks was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 29-26 win over TCU.

Brooks had rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He accounts for nearly 49% of UT's rushing attempts, 62% of its rushing yards and half of its rushing touchdowns. When you factor in his 286 receiving yards, Brooks accounts for 31% of Texas' total offense.

Texas running back CJ Baxter scores a touchdown during the Nov. 4 win over Kansas State at Royal-Memorial Stadium. The five-star freshman is expected to take over the running game with the season-ending injury to Jonathon Brooks.

So while the running game may not systematically change without Brooks, its look will. Listed behind Brooks on the depth chart that was handed out in the TCU press box on Saturday were CJ Baxter, Keilan Robinson, Jaydon Blue and Savion Red.

"They bring a lot of versatility," Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. said of Texas' remaining runners. "I feel like in the back end of our running backs, we've got a lot of guys with speed. As you see on paper, yeah, they're fast, but they definitely run hard like they're a power back as well."

Texas running back CJ Baxter actually started at the beginning of the season until Jonathon Brooks emerged as the Longhorns' top option. But the freshman is expected to draw Saturday's start at Iowa State.

Improved health, maturity of note for Baxter

It stands to reason that Baxter would be in line to inherit much of Brooks' workload. The five-star freshman out of Florida actually opened this season as Texas' RB1. The Longhorns had last started a freshman running back in a season opener in 1995 when Ricky Williams got the ball.

The start of Baxter's career, though, was marred by injuries. He left the Rice and Alabama games early and did not play against Wyoming. In fact, Sarkisian said on Monday that, "I'd feel really uncomfortable if (the Brooks injury) would have happened a month ago because Cedric was really struggling with his foot."

Baxter has rushed for 390 yards, and one of his 87 carries was a 54-yard touchdown that came on a fourth-and-1 attempt against Kansas State. He has 12 catches.

As for the intangibles, Sarkisian said Baxter has shown plenty of maturity and growth since he got to campus. Pass blocking is typically a thing that's tough for freshmen to pick up, but Sarkisian noted that Baxter took on a blitzing Horned Frogs safety on Quinn Ewers' key 35-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell on a critical third-and-12 play on Texas' final drive in Fort Worth.

"He always makes it known that he don't want to be treated as (though) he's a freshman," Banks said. "He wants those challenges of being challenged, being coached hard. He's definitely mature for a freshman."

Texas running back Jaydon Blue scores against BYU in the fourth quarter. He should see increased carries the rest of this season as Texas transitions away from the injured Jonathon Brooks.

Increased playing time could open for Blue

How about Blue? Sarkisian said the Longhorns had already been "kind of injecting Jaydon Blue a little bit more into the offense."

The 6-foot, 191-pound Blue has rushed 29 times for 167 yards. His first career touchdown was a 34-yard score at the end of the BYU game on Oct. 28.

Blue has earned some playing time on special teams, but he represents a bit of a mystery in the backfield. In his two seasons, he has recorded just 44 carries. He also elected to sit out his senior season at Klein Cain High in 2021.

So what is one thing that fans should know about Blue? Senior right tackle Christian Jones used "speed" as a word to describe him. Senior linebacker Jaylan Ford later added that "It's hard to catch that guy when he gets rolling."

Said wide receiver Xavier Worthy: "He's explosive. I would say he's the second-fastest on the team. I'm the fastest."

Texas running back Keilan Robinson has made his biggest impact on special teams since arriving as a transfer from Alabama in 2021. But he has made plenty of big plays over the years.

Robinson and Red have both contributed

Texas fans don't need to be introduced to either Robinson or Red. Robinson has been a special teams fixture since his transfer from Alabama ahead of the 2021 season, and he has rushed 77 times for 457 yards. Red has been employed as the oft-used Wildcat quarterback in short-yardage situations this season.

A converted receiver, Red has 16 runs for 40 yards in 2023. Most of those have featured him taking the direct snap. If Red is ever used as a traditional running back, Sarkisian believes those Wildcat experiences will pay off.

"He's carried the ball at some critical moments of some games and we've asked a lot of him so I don't think the moment will be too big for him," Sarkisian said.

Jones likened Robinson to a Swiss Army Knife. For this career, Robinson has averaged 5.9 yards per rush and 9.5 yards per catch. Ford joked that he wasn't ready to compliment the Texas running backs on how they handle pass protection during practice, but he did concede that the way Robinson blocks has made him a better player.

"He's a team player," Jones said. "Everyone's very excited for the opportunity that has now (arisen) for not only him but the rest of the running back room, and the rest of the team and the rest of the offense as well to step up and pull our own weight some more and tighten down the hatches and make sure that we don't miss any steps and we can continue to progress throughout the season."

Averaging 183.5 yards per game, Texas ranks 33rd nationally in rushing.

On Saturday, No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) will head to Iowa State (6-4, 5-2) for a showdown that will kickoff at 7 p.m. Iowa State is allowing 124.7 rushing yards per game. Only Texas (90.1) and Kansas State (119.0) have been more stringent against the run. Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon and TCU's Emani Bailey are the two players who have rushed for 100 yards against the Horned Frogs.

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (9-1, 6-1) at Iowa State (6-4, 5-2), 7 p.m., Fox, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas turns to backup rushing options after Jonathon Brooks injury