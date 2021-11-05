Texas tumbles 11 spots in USA TODAY Sports Re-Rank of every college football team

There’s been quite a bit of chaos in the Big 12 this season.

Texas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma were widely considered the three top teams in the conference heading into the 2021 college football season. Only the Sooners have lived up to the hype, somewhat. Even their play has been subpar at times.

The biggest surprise has been what Dave Aranda has been able to accomplish in such a short time at Baylor. The Bears defeated both Iowa State and Texas over the last few weeks, and currently have a 7-1 record on the year.

Oklahoma State has had another strong start to the season, but has yet to face Oklahoma. It appears to be a three-team race for the Big 12 championship game between Oklahoma, Baylor, and Oklahoma State at this point.

The Big 12 chaos has also included a shake-up of head coaches. Texas Tech and TCU parted ways with Matt Wells and Gary Patterson in the middle of the season.

In USA TODAY Sports re-rank of every college football team this week, Texas and Iowa State suffered the biggest tumbles, while West Virginia and Baylor drastically climbed. Even Oklahoma dropped out of the top four.

Take a look at where each Big 12 team landed after Week 9.

No. 119: Kansas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 79: TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 75: Texas Tech

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

No. 60: West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 48: Texas

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 39: Iowa State

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No. 38: Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12: Baylor

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11: Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

1

1