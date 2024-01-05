Texas' Trill Carter enters transfer portal again. What does it mean at defensive tackle?

Depth at defensive tackle has suddenly become a concern for Texas after DeAngelo “Trill” Carter jumped into the transfer portal on Thursday following one season with the Longhorns.

An honorable mention all-Big Ten player while starting 24 games at Minnesota, Carter made a minimal impact during his lone season at Texas. He had nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and one sack while playing limited minutes in a defensive tackle rotation led by T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II, who are both expected to be early-round NFL draft picks in 2024.

Texas defensive tackle Trill Carter reaches for Kansas running back Devin Neal during their Sept. 30 game at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Carter, who transferred in from Minnesota last offseason, has entered the portal again.

Carter, a senior, has one year left of eligibility.

Although Carter played limited snaps during Texas’s run to the College Football Playoff, he did seem in line to contend for a starting spot in the spring following the departures of Sweat and Murphy. Defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Texas staff will have to rebuild an interior rotation that helped the Longhorns rank third in the nation in run defense after allowing 82.4 yards per game.

Alfred Collins, a 6-foot-5, 317-pound senior from Cedar Creek, has played in 47 games and amassed 87 tackles in four seasons. The coaching staff hopes he comes back and blossoms in his one year as a starter, much like Murphy and Sweat did this season. However, Collins did participate in Senior Night activities and could declare for the NFL draft, but he has yet to announce his intentions.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates defensive tackle Alfred Collins on Senior Night in November at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Sarkisian and his staff hope Collins returns for a fifth season, which would bolster a tackle rotation that thinned on Thursday with the departure of Trill Carter to the transfer portal.

Vernon Broughton, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior, also seems in line for a starting spot after racking up 17 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss. Coaches also hope freshman Sydir Mitchell continues his quick development and emerges as a massive run-stuffer in the mold of Sweat. The 6-6, 335-pound Mitchell had three tackles while playing in four games, which preserved his freshman redshirt.

Texas signed three interior defensive linemen in December, including 6-foot-4, 325-pound Alex January from Duncanville, 6-foot-4, 315-pound D’antre Robinson from Florida and 6-foot-3, 270-pound Melvin Hills from Louisiana.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff also could explore portal options at the position. So far, Texas has signed three players from the portal: including Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba, Houston receiver Matthew Golden and UTSA edge rusher Trey Moore.

