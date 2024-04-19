Texas trending for UCLA DL Jay Toia, Arizona DL Bill Norton

Texas is trending for two of the top defensive tackles in the spring transfer portal opening. The Longhorns have long been the favorite for Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton, but now trend for another former Pac-12 talent.

Texas is reportedly hosting UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia in the early going of the portal reopening. Horns247’s Jordan Scruggs and Hank South have entered crystal ball predictions for the Longhorns to add Toia to the fold.

It’s early, but Texas faithful have to like where the team is positioned in the recruitment. It doesn’t appear that the Longhorns are opposed to taking more than one defensive tackle.

Presently, the interior defensive line is incomplete. Veteran defensive tackle Alfred Collins is primed to lead the position, but there are questions about the position as a whole. Adding Toia and Norton to Collins, Tiaoalii Savea and Vernon Broughton could solidify the defensive tackle position for Texas.

We’ll keep an eye on how the recruitment unfolds.

Texas is reportedly hosting UCLA grad transfer DL Jay Toia for a visit to Austin starting today. https://t.co/1dU98rmpjo — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 19, 2024

