Texas is trending to land three five-star WR’s in the 2025 class

Texas could land one of its best wide receiver recruiting classes ever in 2025.

The Longhorns appear to be trending for three five-star wide receivers for the 2025 cycle in Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett.

Moore is the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver in the class and is the most likely of the trio to commit to Texas over the coming months after several recruiting predictions were entered in favor of the Longhorns following his decommitment from LSU.

Inside Texas’ Justin Wells believes the Longhorns are near the top of the list for Ffrench and Lockett as well. Each have scheduled official visits to Texas in June.

“I do think all three would want to be on the same team together. I think Texas leads for Jamie Ffrench right now, I’m even considering an RPM [prediction] later in the week. … I’m getting closer and closer with that one. Dakorien Moore has been at the top of the list since [receivers coach] Chris Jackson got the job. He’s been the No. 1 guy for 2025 for a while. And Kaliq Lockett caught up with the staff a few days ago, and he loves the idea of playing with fellow five-stars.” – Justin Wells

Texas currently has seven commits in its 2025 class and ranks No. 23 nationally according to 247Sports.

