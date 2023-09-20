Texas trending heavily for five-star OT Brandon Baker ahead of commitment date

Five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker has a commitment date scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24.

Texas has emerged as the heavy favorite in his recruitment over the last few weeks. Several recruiting predictions have been entered in favor of the Longhorns, including 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine currently lists Texas as the 81.6% favorite to land Baker. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) product is rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country for the 2024 recruiting class.

Baker would become Texas’ second five-star commitment for the 2024 cycle, joining edge Colin Simmons. Landing Baker would also bump Texas into a top-15 class for 2024.

Other five-star prospects to watch for Texas over the coming weeks are wide receiver Ryan Wingo and defensive back Kobe Black.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire