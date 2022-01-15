Texas transfer target, former Oklahoma WR Mario Williams commits to USC

Texas will have to look somewhere else for help at the wide receiver position.

Former Oklahoma Sooner playmaker Mario Williams will follow his former coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

Williams is fresh off a visit to Austin where he was able to tour both the football and baseball facilities. Texas made a late push for the two-sport star, but could not overcome USC’s pitch.

247Sports ranks Williams as the top wide receiver and No. 8 overall player in the portal.

Williams had a solid freshman year for the Sooners. He had 380 receiving yards and four touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per catch.

Mario and his quarterback Caleb Williams made up one of the best freshman duos in college football. Many expect Caleb to join Mario and Lincoln in Los Angeles.

Texas will continue to look at the portal to add more weapons to the offense.

