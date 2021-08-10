Texas in the top 20 of initial USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
You can finally consider college football officially back because the first preseason poll of the year is out.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Tuesday afternoon, with Texas debuting at No. 19. For the first time in years, this feels like the right position for the Longhorns to be ranked. Not too high, like the top 15 rankings in 2018 and 2019, but not low enough where they are dismissed as a solid football team.
Of course, Steve Sarkisian will want to push closer toward the top 10 as the season begins. An early win could help the cause with Louisiana being ranked No. 23. The matchup projects as Texas’ first ranked vs. ranked season opener since 1984.
Within the rest of the Big 12, two teams in Oklahoma (No. 3) and Iowa State (No. 8) are inside the top 10. The two are considered the favorites to win the Big 12 this season, finishing atop the conference preseason poll. Oklahoma State sneaked in the back door of the coaches poll, coming in at No. 22.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1621
2
Clemson
1508
3
Oklahoma
1481
4
Ohio State
1435
5
Georgia
1386
6
Texas A&M
1286
7
Notre Dame
1139
8
Iowa State
1131
9
North Carolina
999
10
Cincinnati
979
11
Florida
870
12
Oregon
842
13
Louisiana State
664
14
Southern California
655
15
Wisconsin
654
16
Miami (Fl)
575
17
Indiana
573
18
Iowa
554
19
Texas
427
20
Penn State
422
21
Washington
404
22
Oklahoma State
216
23
UL Lafayette
153
24
Coastal Carolina
150
25
Mississippi
149
Others receiving votes:
Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
Looking ahead to future conference members, six SEC programs are ranked. Alabama will be looking to defend their national championship as the No. 1 team in the country, while in-state rivals Texas A&M crack the top 10.
Georgia (No. 5), Florida (No. 11), LSU (No. 13), and Ole Miss (No. 25) make the poll as well.
