Texas’ all-time record against the four new Big 12 schools

Big 12 expansion is coming sooner rather than later.

The conference announced on Friday the new members would be officially joining the Big 12 for the 2023-24 athletic season. Meaning BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will likely face off against Texas and Oklahoma at least once before they make the move to the SEC.

This puts the league at 14 teams until the Longhorns and Sooners leave which will force a change in the normal round-robin schedule the Big 12 has traditionally used.

Texas will get an opportunity to square off against Houston, an old in-state rival, along with playing a BYU team who historically has Texas’ number. The Longhorns have never played Cincinnati and have only seen the UCF Knights twice all time.

Here is a look at Texas’ all-time record and last meeting against each of the four new programs joining the Big 12. The Longhorns are 19-11 combined against the fresh faces of the new Big 12.

BYU

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 1-4

Last meeting: 41-7 BYU (2014)

Cincinnati

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: N/A

Last meeting: N/A

Houston

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 16-7

Last meeting: 41-11 Texas (2002)

UCF

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 2-0

Last meeting: 35-3 Texas (2009)

