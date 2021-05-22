Texas tight end Gunnar Helm works out with five-star quarterback Arch Manning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Griffin McVeigh
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No prospect is going to be coveted more in the 2023 cycle than quarterback Arch Manning. The composite five-star will be making college visits throughout the month of June. Alabama, Clemson, SMU, and Texas will all have their opportunities to impress.

Running back commit Rueben Owens has been going after Manning the most. The two met with each other in New Orleans, while Owens once again mentioned the quarterback after a track and field meet. Texas’ sole member of the 2023 class is making sure the top players in the country are interested in Austin.

On Friday, a current Texas player got in on the action. True freshman tight end Gunnar Helm posted a picture with Manning on Twitter after a workout. The two flashed a ‘Hook ’em’, letting fans overreact as to what it means.

Helm was a player who stood out to Steve Sarkisian during spring practice. Even in a jam-packed tight end room, the former three-star prospect could sneak his way up the depth chart throughout the year.

As for Manning, his recruitment will be drawn out for quite a while. He and his family have been through the process multiple times, all being high-stakes recruitments. Academics will play a role as well.

Sarkisian built a relationship with Manning going back to his time in Tuscaloosa. If any non-SEC schools are going to be in the race, it is Clemson and Texas.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories

  • CBS Sports predicts Texas will be upset by two nonconference opponents

    According to a few CBS Sports analysts, Texas and Steve Sarkisian will have a rough start to the 2021 college football season.

  • Late meltdown prevents TCU baseball from winning Big 12 championship outright

    The Frogs, the 2-seed, will have a few days to regroup before the conference tournament starts in Oklahoma City. The Longhorns will be the top seed.

  • Gutsy Jordan Spieth shows his class to climb USPGA leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy struggles again

    Jordan Spieth served notice in the third round of the US PGA Championship here on Saturday that he is not about to give up on achieving his career grand slam dream without a fight. In contrast, however, Rory McIlroy’s mission to relaunch his major odyssey faded with barely a whimper. Spieth began the day nine off the overnight lead shared by fellow American Phil Mickelson and South African Louis Oosthuizen. It appeared a forlorn pursuit for the 27-year-old as he tried to chase down the Wanamaker Trophy to become just the sixth player in history to complete male golf’s full set, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in the pantheon. But Spieth is one of the gutsiest pros out there and on the back of his recent resurgence - which featured him winning his first tournament in four years last month before finishing third at The Masters - he tore into The Ocean Course. Granted, with the conditions much calmer, this was the easiest Pete Dye’s creation had played all week, but still danger lurks. Spieth's 68 only contained one bogey - on the 17th - and on level par, his admirers can still fantasise, even if it is far-fetched. There was a 13-footer for par on the 1st and although he missed a nine-footer for birdie on the par-five 2nd, a 30-footer on the par-four 3rd handed him his first birdie. On the par-three 5th he chipped in and the momentum was his. Except, he lipped out on the 6th, missed a four-footer for a four on the par-five 7th and when a 15-footer on the 8th somehow stayed above ground, it seemed to be a case of what-could-have-been. Maybe it still was, despite another chip in on the 10th and an eight-footer for birdie on the 11th. Spieth required everything to drop. There were two fine par saves on the 14th and 15th - the first courtesy of an exquisite chip to 18 inches from the rough and the second with a courageous 16-footer - and there was a 15-footer on the par-five 16th. At that stage Spieth was only four off the pace, with the leaders going off. The Ocean Course was on the brink of witnessing its first bogey-free round of the 103rd US PGA. Until the 17th struck, that is. The treacherous par-three with water down the right, inevitably forces the golfer to look left and so Spieth pulled it. This time could not convert the 18-footer for par, but after the par up the 18th that club still deserved pride of place in Spieth’s bag after wildly misbehaving in the first two rounds. There were only 23 putts on his scorecard. By now, McIlroy looked resigned to be bunched among the also-rans. His very first shot of the round was clipped into the water and although he pulled that one back with a birdie on the 9th to go out in level-par 36, the inward half was appalling. It began with another wayward tee-shot to the right, requiring a penalty drop from “the native area” - and on the par-five 11th, he laboured up the left side, making another bogey.

  • Maricopa County Board demands Arizona Senate leaders and audit vendors hold all documents related to GOP's Cyber Ninjas audit

    The request is the first official sign that Maricopa County leaders are considering post-audit legal action.

  • SNL Dedicated the Season 46 Finale Cold Open to This Past Year, and It Was Emotional

    What a season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxENKTu4k2- Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 23, 2021 This weekend, the season 46 finale of Saturday Night Live took a different approach with its cold open. Instead of being a sketch, the entire cast recalled what they remembered about this year.

  • Big 12 CHAMPS!!!

    With help from K-State, the No. 2 Longhorns won the Big 12 title by run-ruling West Virginia. (Photo: @TexasBaseball)

  • A wild ride for Mickelson and 18 holes away from history

    Phil Mickelson could have done without the thrills Saturday in the PGA Championship. It was all part of a wildly entertaining day at Kiawah Island that ended with Mickelson nearly holing a flop shot that can test the nerves of just about any 50-year-old but him. When he curled in the 4-foot putt for par on the 18th hole, Mickelson became the oldest player with a 54-hole lead in a major since 59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry in 2009.

  • PGA Championship third round tee times for Saturday, featured groups, TV and streaming info

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen lead as the 103rd PGA Championship moves into the weekend at Kiawah Island.

  • Bryce Young more than ready to take over as QB one for Alabama football

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a tremendous spring performance throwing for 333-yards and one touchdown. In today's Sunday video feature, we provide insight and analysis on the future of the Alabama quarterback position.

  • Yankees CF Hicks to have surgery, out several months

    Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but he didn't want to speculate about whether the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation. “It’s going to be a while,” Boone said.

  • Cardinal Pell eyes a Vatican scandal he suspected long ago

    Cardinal George Pell is enjoying his first Roman spring since being exonerated of sex abuse charges in his native Australia: He receives visitors to his Vatican flat, sips midday Aperol Spritz’s at the outdoor cafe downstairs and keeps up religiously with news of a Holy See financial scandal that he suspected years ago. Pell, who turns 80 in June, is buoyed by the perks of being a retired Vatican cardinal even as he tries to put back together a life and career that were upended by his criminal trials and 404 days spent in solitary confinement in a Melbourne lockup. Pell left his job as prefect of the Vatican’s economy ministry in 2017 to return home to face charges that he sexually molested two 13-year-old choir boys in the sacristy of the Melbourne cathedral in 1996.

  • 2021 NBA Playoffs: Power Rankings of all 16 teams still standing

    Which are the best NBA teams still standing? In our 2021 playoffs edition of NBA Power Rankings, we assess all 16 remaining clubs from worst to first.

  • ASML, Google Lead 5 Stocks That You Can Buy Now

    ASML and Google stock, which are on several IBD stock lists, are among several leaders flashing at least early entries right now.

  • Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that will spend lots of time with her

    Connecting with people and developing relationships are strengths of Adylef, who goes by the name Ady.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Still paid $8M by Dodgers, Scott Kazmir makes first start since 2016 against … the Dodgers

    Kazmir signed a three-year, $48 million with the Dodgers in 2015. They're still paying him.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was 'not the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.