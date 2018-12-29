Texas tight end Andrew Beck uses sign language in incredible hospital visit at Sugar Bowl

Texas tight end Andrew Beck used sign language during an incredible hospital visit in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl. (Scott Winters/Getty Images)

While in New Orleans ahead of their Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 5 Georgia, Texas tight end Andrew Beck and several teammates stopped by to visit patients and their families at a local hospital — a customary stop for many football teams during bowl season.

The Longhorns were simply visiting patients, signing autographs, taking pictures and handing out Texas gear, something that always makes for an incredible and memorable moment for those in the hospital.

After reaching one room on Friday, though, Beck — who had 27 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns this season — quickly realized that the patient and his family were all hearing impaired.

That didn’t faze the redshirt senior one bit, who started expertly communicating with them through sign language.

Check it out:

During a #SugarBowl hospital visit, @TexasLonghorns TE Andrew Beck realized that a patient and his family were all hearing impaired. He knew just what to say (and sign)… 📽: @caraline_gaston pic.twitter.com/4eGztrfqpr — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) December 29, 2018





“My name is Andrew Beck,” Beck signed to the family before asking them each their names and how they’re doing. He then stared signing and handing out Texas and Sugar Bowl gear to the family, who seemed to love every minute of it.

If the boy in the hospital bed wasn’t a Longhorns fan before, he certainly is now — especially after seeing his reaction when receiving the Texas beanie.

Great work, Beck.

