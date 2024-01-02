Texas is tied up with Washington at the half, 21-21

Washington quarterback and Heisman finalist Michael Penix has cooked the Texas Longhorns’ secondary in the first two quarters. The Huskies have been able to pass the ball at will, with the Longhorns not being able to stop them. Penix has 255 yards and one touchdown on 11 completions.

The Longhorns’ run defense has stood the test against Washington’s attempts, allowing just 51 yards and a huge fourth down stop deep into Texas territory.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the passing game have had a tough time getting things going, throwing for 97 yards. CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue have been phenomenal, along with Texas’ offensive line in running the ball against Washington’s shaky defense, combining for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

A late drive tied the game at 21 a piece, with Ewers scrambling and putting the Longhorns in prime position to punch it in for their third rushing touchdown of the night.

The Longhorns need to run the ball more to keep Penix off the field and run out the clock. They must stay disciplined and avoid costly penalties to stay in the game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire