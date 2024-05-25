Texas and Texas A&M softball coaches were ejected Friday. Are they available for game two?

Even though a dustup between Texas assistant Steve Singleton and Texas A&M assistant Russ Heffley led to ejections for both coaches in Friday's super regional series opener, both will be available to coach in the second game on Saturday, Texas officials confirmed.

Texas A&M leads the best-of-three series 1-0 after a 6-5 win Friday at McCombs Field.

More: As expected, Texas and Texas A&M softball delivers big hits, drama and fireworks | Bohls

The verbal confrontation between Singleton and Heffley occurred in the top of the sixth inning after Texas A&M's Kennedy Powell seemed to trip over the shin of Texas first baseman Katie Stewart, who had her foot on the bag. According to UT officials, the Longhorns staff inquired about the contact that was ruled incidental at first base following the final out of the frame.

Singleton and Heffley met the umpires at home plate, and at the conclusion of the discussion as the umpires were trying to escort the coaches back to their respective dugouts, "inappropriate comments were exchanged and both coaches were given a behavioral ejection," according to a statement from Texas.

Officials, players, and team staff break up a dispute between Texas A&M assistant coach Russ Heffley, left, and Texas assistant Steve Singleton, right, during the NCAA Super Regional opener at McCombs Field on Friday. The NCAA confirmed both coaches will be available for the second game of the best-of-three series on Saturday. Texas A&M leads the series 1-0 after its 6-5 win Friday.

Texas sought clarification from the NCAA about any possible suspensions for Game 2, and the NCAA stated: 'In consultation with our secretary rules-editor, for a behavioral ejection, it’s just for the remainder of the game, but does not impact their availability for Game 2 of the super regional.”

After the game, both head coaches downplayed the incident and said it would have no impact on Game 2, which starts Saturday at 4 p.m. at McCombs Field.

"It's just of part of the game," A&M coach Trisha Ford said. "Everybody gets kind of heated, and we're going to protect our team, and they're going to protect their team. It looks more than it really is, to be honest with you."

Texas coach Mike White, who's found himself in plenty of animated discussions on the softball field during his career, agreed with his Aggie counterpart

"I think it was made bigger than it really was," White said. "I've been a victim of being ejected before; sometimes it happens. I'm sure he didn't mean to get himself ejected, and he apologized to the team. It's certainly not the way you want to go about doing things, but he felt like he was standing up for his player and having her back."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Despite ejections, Texas and Texas A&M softball coaches available for game 2