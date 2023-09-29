Texas to be tested by an impressive Kansas secondary on Saturday

The Kansas secondary poses a daunting task for Texas this week. It is perhaps the most concerning of all strengths that the Jayhawks present because it is likely to go unnoticed.

Much can be made of the team’s improvement in run defense, tackling and physicality this season. All of those points are legitimate given statistics and the eye test from last week’s game and the team’s other three games. That said, the Kansas secondary is perhaps the scariest part of its defense. It could be on full display Saturday.

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant headlines the group statistically thus far. He has secured two interceptions, forced a fumble and earned one pass breakup this season. He is joined by fellow big name Kenny Logan Jr. at safety, with boundary cornerback Mello Dotson and free safety Marvin Grant rounding out the unit.

The group is aggressive and physical in addition to its playmaking ability. They pose a real risk of ending Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ streak of pass attempts without an interception. More than that, the unit could frustrate receivers and stall the Longhorns offense by forcing receivers off their spots.

The Texas offense is capable of an offensive explosion on Saturday but it might need to over-prepare to make that happen. It cannot take this secondary lightly.

Texas is in for a battle Saturday afternoon. The game will reveal if the Longhorns wide receiver room is up to the task.

