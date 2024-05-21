Texas tennis players Micah Braswell, Malaika Rapolu advanced in NCAA Singles Championships

Texas tennis player Malaika Rapolu, a senior from Cedar Park, won her opening match in the women's singles bracket at the NCAA Singles Championships on Monday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater.

Texas tennis players Micah Braswell and Malaika Rapolu advanced in the NCAA Singles Championships on Monday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater.

More: Texas tennis team falls a point short in national title match against TCU

Braswell, a senior seeded fifth in the men’s singles bracket, topped Jeremy Jin of Florida 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round after reeling off four straight games in the second set to secure the win. Braswell will face Taha Baadi of Kentucky in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

More: Texas senior Malaika Rapolu saving best for last as Longhorns open NCAA tennis postseason

Rapolu defeated Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the round of 32 in the women’s singles bracket. She will face Amelia Rajecki of North Carolina State in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

Texas graduate student Tanya Sasnouskaya fell in the first round of the women’s singles bracket while senior Eliot Spizzirri, freshman Gilles-Arnaud Bailly and sophomore all lost in the first round of the men’s singles bracket.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas tennis players Micah Braswell, Malaika Rapolu advance in NCAAs