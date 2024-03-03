Texas Tech's Tyler Owens comes one inch short of broad jump record at Combine

Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens may have had the second longest broad jump in human history at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Owens jumped 12 feet, 2 inches, a full 10 inches better than anyone else at this year's Combine. That's the second-longest jump in Combine history, behind only the 12 feet, 3 inches recorded by Byron Jones at the 2015 Combine.

Jones' mark is not only a Combine record, but is believed to be a world record, although the standing broad jump is rarely tested in competitions and hasn't been an Olympic event since 1912, so there aren't a lot of records to compare it to.

Owens made some headlines with some dumb comments he made about not believing in space and other planets during his appearance with the media at the Combine, an unfortunate sign that the Scouting Combine is going the way of Super Bowl Opening Night, which has long since outlived its usefulness for people who actually care about football.

But those comments aside, it was an impressive Combine for Owens, who also had a 41-inch vertical jump. He isn't considered a great prospect, but he'll get some attention with his great athleticism.