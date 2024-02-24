Texas Tech's Ernest Cheruiyot wins Big 12 title in 5,000 meters: Friday's results
BIG 12 INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at the Sports Performance Center
Friday's Results
Team totals (through six of 19 events): 1. Oklahoma State, 33; 2. Texas, 32; 3. Oklahoma, 30; 4. Baylor, 27; 5. Kansas State, 22; 6. Iowa State, 21; 7. (tie) Brigham Young, Kansas, 16; 9. (tie) Cincinnati, Texas Tech, 11; 11. West Virginia, 10; 12. TCU, 4; 13. Central Florida, 1; Houston, 0.
Event Finals Only
WOMEN
Combined Events
Pentathlon: 1. Kristine Blazevica, Texas, 4,430 points; 2. Angel Richmore, Oklahoma, 4,262; 3. Juliette Laracuente-Huebner, Cincinnati, 4,134.
Field Events
Weight throw: 1. Monique Hardy, Kansas State, 69 feet, 3 1/4 inches; 2. Kassidy Gallagher, Oklahoma, 68-4 1/4; 3. Kaitlyn Burson, Iowa State, 65-4 3/4.
Pole vault: 1. Alencia Lentz, Baylor, 14-9 (meet record; old record: Kaitlin Petrillose, Texas, 14-5 1/2 in 2018); 2. Mason Meinershagen, Kansas, 14-7 1/4; 3. Molly Haywood, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 6. Kashlee Dickinson, Texas Tech, 14-1 1/4; 8. Mackenzie Hayward, Texas Tech, 13-9 1/4.
Long jump: 1. Ackelia Smith, Texas, 22-1 1/2; 2. Alexis Brown, Baylor, 21-2; 3. Aaliyah Foster, Texas, 20-9 3/4; 6. Ruta Lasmane, Texas Tech, 20-2 1/2.
Running Events
5,000 meters: 1. Taylor Roe, Oklahoma State, 15 minutes, 32.03 seconds (meet record; old record, Lisa Koll, Iowa State, 15:41.57 in 2010; facility record; old record, Sally Kipyego, Texas Tech, 16:07.12 on Jan. 24, 2009); 2. Molly Born, Oklahoma State, 15:35.62; 3. Aubrey Frentheway, Brigham Young, 15:53.66; 6. Anastacia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 16:20.32.
Distance medley relay: 1. West Virginia (Sarah Tait, Kishay Rowe, Mikenna Vanderheyden, Ceili McCabe), 11:18.08; 2. Oklahoma State, 11:20.25; 3. Iowa State, 11:20.89; 8. Texas Tech, 11:41.09.
MEN
Team totals (through five of 19 events): 1. Texas Tech, 36 points; 2. Texas, 35; 3. Kansas, 32; 4. Oklahoma State, 21; 5. Iowa State, 19; 6. Brigham Young, 18; 7. (tie) Houston, Oklahoma, 9 1/2; 9. Kansas State, 6; 10. TCU, 5; 11. (tie) Baylor, Cincinnati, 2.
Combined Events
Heptathlon (leaders through four of seven events): 1. Grant Levesque, Houston, 3,313 points; 2. Philip Frank, Oklahoma State, 3,170; 3. Jaden Roskelley, Brigham Young, 3,058.
Field Events
Weight throw: 1. Jeremiah Nubbe, Texas, 74 feet, 9 1/2 inches; 2. Jacob Mechler, Texas Tech, 74-5; 3. Kade McCall, Kansas State, 71-11 3/4; 5. Konner Wood, Texas Tech, 70-8.
Long jump: 1. Leo Neugebauer, Texas, 26-0; 2. Jathan Belaire, Texas, 25-2; 3. Zaid Latif, Texas Tech, 25-1 3/4; 4. Stacy Brown Jr., Texas Tech, 24-11.
Pole vault: 1. Clayton Simms, Kansas, 18-7 1/2; 2. Christyan Sampy, Houston, 18-1 3/4; 3. Anthony Meacham, Kansas, 17-9 3/4.
Running Events
5,000 meters: 1. Ernest Cheruiyot, Texas Tech, 13 minutes, 42.08 seconds (facility record; old record, Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State, 13:42.52 on Feb. 26, 2021); 2. Joey Nokes, BYU, 13:46.39; 3. Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 13:49.95.
Distance medley relay: 1. Oklahoma State (Brian Musau, Darian Tarver, Mehdi Yanouri, Ryan Schoppe), 9;29.41 (meet record; facility record); 2. BYU, 9:29.98; 3. Iowa State, 9:33.51; 6. Texas Tech, 9:43.06.
Conference meet preview: Wes Kittley's Texas Tech men eye another Big 12 track and field title
Recap of 2023 meet: Taking back a title: Texas Tech men dethrone Texas for Big 12 track crown
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech's Ernest Cheruiyot wins Big 12 title in 5,000: Friday results