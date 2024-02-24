Texas Tech's Ernest Cheruiyot wins Big 12 title in 5,000 meters: Friday's results

BIG 12 INDOOR

TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

at the Sports Performance Center

Friday's Results

Team totals (through six of 19 events): 1. Oklahoma State, 33; 2. Texas, 32; 3. Oklahoma, 30; 4. Baylor, 27; 5. Kansas State, 22; 6. Iowa State, 21; 7. (tie) Brigham Young, Kansas, 16; 9. (tie) Cincinnati, Texas Tech, 11; 11. West Virginia, 10; 12. TCU, 4; 13. Central Florida, 1; Houston, 0.

Event Finals Only

WOMEN

Combined Events

Pentathlon: 1. Kristine Blazevica, Texas, 4,430 points; 2. Angel Richmore, Oklahoma, 4,262; 3. Juliette Laracuente-Huebner, Cincinnati, 4,134.

Field Events

Weight throw: 1. Monique Hardy, Kansas State, 69 feet, 3 1/4 inches; 2. Kassidy Gallagher, Oklahoma, 68-4 1/4; 3. Kaitlyn Burson, Iowa State, 65-4 3/4.

Pole vault: 1. Alencia Lentz, Baylor, 14-9 (meet record; old record: Kaitlin Petrillose, Texas, 14-5 1/2 in 2018); 2. Mason Meinershagen, Kansas, 14-7 1/4; 3. Molly Haywood, Baylor, 14-5 1/4; 6. Kashlee Dickinson, Texas Tech, 14-1 1/4; 8. Mackenzie Hayward, Texas Tech, 13-9 1/4.

Long jump: 1. Ackelia Smith, Texas, 22-1 1/2; 2. Alexis Brown, Baylor, 21-2; 3. Aaliyah Foster, Texas, 20-9 3/4; 6. Ruta Lasmane, Texas Tech, 20-2 1/2.

Running Events

5,000 meters: 1. Taylor Roe, Oklahoma State, 15 minutes, 32.03 seconds (meet record; old record, Lisa Koll, Iowa State, 15:41.57 in 2010; facility record; old record, Sally Kipyego, Texas Tech, 16:07.12 on Jan. 24, 2009); 2. Molly Born, Oklahoma State, 15:35.62; 3. Aubrey Frentheway, Brigham Young, 15:53.66; 6. Anastacia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 16:20.32.

Distance medley relay: 1. West Virginia (Sarah Tait, Kishay Rowe, Mikenna Vanderheyden, Ceili McCabe), 11:18.08; 2. Oklahoma State, 11:20.25; 3. Iowa State, 11:20.89; 8. Texas Tech, 11:41.09.

Texas Tech Kayla Jones competes in the preliminaries of the 600-yard run on Friday's first day of the Big 12 indoor track and field championships at the Sports Performance Center. Jones, a two-time conference champion in the 800 meters for Ball State, ran the fastest time in the 600 during Friday's qualifying.

MEN

Team totals (through five of 19 events): 1. Texas Tech, 36 points; 2. Texas, 35; 3. Kansas, 32; 4. Oklahoma State, 21; 5. Iowa State, 19; 6. Brigham Young, 18; 7. (tie) Houston, Oklahoma, 9 1/2; 9. Kansas State, 6; 10. TCU, 5; 11. (tie) Baylor, Cincinnati, 2.

Combined Events

Heptathlon (leaders through four of seven events): 1. Grant Levesque, Houston, 3,313 points; 2. Philip Frank, Oklahoma State, 3,170; 3. Jaden Roskelley, Brigham Young, 3,058.

Field Events

Weight throw: 1. Jeremiah Nubbe, Texas, 74 feet, 9 1/2 inches; 2. Jacob Mechler, Texas Tech, 74-5; 3. Kade McCall, Kansas State, 71-11 3/4; 5. Konner Wood, Texas Tech, 70-8.

Long jump: 1. Leo Neugebauer, Texas, 26-0; 2. Jathan Belaire, Texas, 25-2; 3. Zaid Latif, Texas Tech, 25-1 3/4; 4. Stacy Brown Jr., Texas Tech, 24-11.

Pole vault: 1. Clayton Simms, Kansas, 18-7 1/2; 2. Christyan Sampy, Houston, 18-1 3/4; 3. Anthony Meacham, Kansas, 17-9 3/4.

Running Events

5,000 meters: 1. Ernest Cheruiyot, Texas Tech, 13 minutes, 42.08 seconds (facility record; old record, Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State, 13:42.52 on Feb. 26, 2021); 2. Joey Nokes, BYU, 13:46.39; 3. Denis Kipngetich, Oklahoma State, 13:49.95.

Distance medley relay: 1. Oklahoma State (Brian Musau, Darian Tarver, Mehdi Yanouri, Ryan Schoppe), 9;29.41 (meet record; facility record); 2. BYU, 9:29.98; 3. Iowa State, 9:33.51; 6. Texas Tech, 9:43.06.

Texas Tech’s Ernest Cheruiyot reacts to his first place win during the 5,000 meters at the Big 12 indoor track and field meet, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center.

Conference meet preview: Wes Kittley's Texas Tech men eye another Big 12 track and field title

Recap of 2023 meet: Taking back a title: Texas Tech men dethrone Texas for Big 12 track crown

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech's Ernest Cheruiyot wins Big 12 title in 5,000: Friday results