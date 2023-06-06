Texas Tech WR commit Ivan Carreon predicted to flip to Oklahoma by On3

Flipmas may be coming a little bit early for the Oklahoma Sooners. A season generally reserved for the latter part of the recruiting cycle, Oklahoma is working to pull a talented four-star wide receiver away from the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Four-star wide receiver Ivan Carreon attended Brent Venables football camp last week and earned an offer. On Monday, Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com at On3 predicted the Oklahoma Sooners to land the talented 2024 prospect.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carreon stands 6-foot-6 and weighs just under 200 pounds. He’s a player that knows how to use his size.

Here’s what Sooners Wire’s Bryant Crews had to say in Ivan Carreon’s recruiting profile.

Carreon finished his junior season with 51 catches for 1,168 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on a 22.9-yard average per catch. He plays basketball and runs track, in which he was a Texas 5A regional qualifier as a sophomore in the 110-meter hurdles. – Crews, Sooners Wire

Carreon displays excellent body control for a player his size. He’s got great lateral agility and breakaway speed to run away from the defense after the catch.

Advertisement

Ivan Carreon is a top 300 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle and is ranked No. 11 overall by ESPN. Oklahoma has a pair of wide receivers committed in Zion Kearney and K.J. Daniels, and the Sooners are in hot pursuit of five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco. However, the Sooners like what they see in Ivan Carreon and if the prediction holds true, apparently Carreon likes what he sees in Oklahoma.

More Football!

Another prediction favors the Sooners for 2025 4-Star WR Adrian Wilson Sooners land official visit from talented 2024 IOL Oklahoma offers four-star WR and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon Oklahoma Sooners make top 10 for big 2024 IOL Oklahoma legends included on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire