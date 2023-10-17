Texas Tech women's basketball's JoJo Nworie to miss second consecutive season with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second consecutive year, JoJo Nworie will miss the season for the Texas Tech women's basketball team.

Nworie, who transferred in from College of Southern Idaho prior to the 2022-23 campaign, suffered an undisclosed injury during the first practice in September, Lady Raiders coach Krista Gerlich revealed at Big 12 media days Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 post averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks her last season at Southern Idaho, earning NJCAA all-America honors.

Nworie also sat out last season, although Gerlich said it is not the same injury.

"She got hurt our first official practice in the last three minutes," Gerlich said. "That's a really devastating loss, not only for her, but for us. So it does change what we're doing. …

"It went from what we hoped the frontcourt was gonna look like to having to kind of rearrange a little bit and think through. But I really like the way the girls are jelling together."

Gerlich mentioned Jazmaine Lewis and Elina Arike as options at center, along with Kilah Freelon, Jordyn Merritt and Jada Wynn at the other frontcourt spot.

"It's gonna be another opportunity for JoJo to learn throughout the year," Gerlich said, "and hopefully be able to help us next year."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech women's basketball: JoJo Nworie to miss season with injury