Texas Tech wide receiver Loic Fouonji transfers to play for Vanderbilt Commodores football

Vanderbilt football has found itself searching for an offensive spark heading into the 2024 season. The Commodores may have found one Saturday in the form of Texas Tech transfer wideout Loic Fouonji.

Fouonji spent four seasons at Texas Tech, but has an extra year of eligilbity due to the COVID-19-affected 2020 season. His most impressive season with the Red Raiders came in 2022 as a junior, when he appeared in 13 games and racked up three touchdowns and 451 receiving yards.

The wide receiver was born in Cameroon and moved to the United States when he was 8 years old, and began his impressive football resume at Legacy High School (formerly Robert E. Lee High School) in Midland, Texas. He caught 40 touchdown passes through three high school seasons, including 22 as a senior, and was widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the state of Texas, according to his Texas Tech bio page.

REQUIRED READING: Vanderbilt football recruiting class 2024: Meet Commodores' early signees

Thankful for the support and guidance from everyone on my journey, especially God’s guidance. Grateful for my time at Texas Tech and excited to embark on my next adventure at @VandyFootball !! #AnchorDown 🏈 pic.twitter.com/44pCMW55PX — Loic Fouonji (@LoicFouonji) December 24, 2023

Fouonji will provide necessary aid to a Vanderbilt offense that was last in total yards (3,828) and second last in total points (274) across the SEC last season. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-4, the wide receiver is a solid target with consistent hands and the quickness to break containment and make the big plays.

Loic Fouonji 247 rankings

As a prospect in the class of 2020, Fouonji ranked as the No. 43 wide receiver in the country and No. 47 player in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was also rated No. 291 nationally.

Fouonji caught 40 receiving touchdowns in three seasons at Midland Lee High School, according to 247Sports, and received offers from 12 schools, including Arizona, Texas A&M, USC and Arkansas, before settling on Texas Tech.

Vanderbilt recruiting ranking

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vanderbilt has the No. 11 transfer class in the nation, and fourth in the SEC. Eleven transfers have committed to play for the Commodores, with 17 former Vanderbilt players entering the portal.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Transfer WR Loic Fouonji commits to Vanderbilt football from Texas Tech