Texas Tech vs. Texas football: Predictions, picks, odds for Friday's game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian hugs Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy as they walk back into the locker room after beating TCU Horned Frogs 29-26 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Texas Longhorns (10-1; 7-1 in conference) are just a few months away from joining the SEC, and a bit of revenge might be in order for their regular season finale. After the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5; 5-3 in conference) beat the Longhorns in 2022, Texas will be looking to clap back at their in-state rivals before saying so long for good.

The Red Raiders may be underdogs, but they have had their fair share of great moments so far this season. Let's not forget, this is the same team that gave No. 6 Oregon a run for their money in Week 2. The Longhorns know these Red Raiders well, so you can be sure they are not expecting an easy win at home this Friday. Here's how to watch this Friday night matchup.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas:

When: Friday, November 24, 2023

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: ABC

Stream: FuboTV

Watch Texas-Texas Tech: Catch the Big 12 regular season finale with Fubo

College Football Week 13: Longhorns vs. Red Raiders lines, betting trends

The Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Red Raiders, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Wednesday morning:

Spread: Texas (-12.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-550); Texas Tech (+400)

Over/under: 53.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Take the Over (53.5)

Both Texas Tech and Texas have gone under their projected totals more often than over. The Longhorns have only hit the over three times all year, while the Red Raiders have only done so four times. With all that in mind, Sportsbook Wire still likes the over because in each of their last five meetings, the Longhorns and Red Raiders have hit the over every single time.

Sports Illustrated: Take the Texas Moneyline (-550)

Sports Illustrated explains that while Texas should be the obvious favorite, the Red Raiders are tough to get a grasp on. They gave No. 6 Oregon a run for their money earlier in the season, and could do the same to Texas since these teams know each other so well. Still, they expect Texas to win. After all, the Longhorns are a stellar 17-5 against Texas Tech since the start of the 21st century.

Fox Sports: Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

Fox Sports claims that the Longhorns have an 84.3% chance to win based on the implied probability. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, have a 20.3% implied probability.

Doc Sports: Texas Tech (+13)

Tony Sink writes, "Texas has allowed a total of 910 yards via the ground game (82.7 yards per game) and 6 touchdowns rushing so far this season. They have conceded 17 touchdowns through the air as well as 253.9 yards per game, ranking them 113th in the nation. They have tallied 6 fumbles recovered and 12 picks this year. The Longhorns defense has taken the field for 710 plays, which is 43rd in Division 1."

Clearly, Doc Sports is not a fan of Texas' defense. The Red Raiders will look to take advantage, but it could prove difficult given the Red Raiders' ineptitude against Texas in recent years.

Schedules and Results:

*all times Eastern

Texas Longhorns:

Sep. 2 v. Rice, W 37-10 FINAL

Sep. 9 @ Alabama, W 34-24 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Wyoming, W 31-10 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Baylor, W 38-6 FINAL

Sep. 30 v. Kansas, W 40-14 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Oklahoma, L 34-30 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Houston, W 31-24 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. BYU, W 35-6 FINAL

Nov. 4 v. Kansas St, W 33-30 FINAL (OT)

Nov. 11 @ TCU, W 29-26 FINAL

Nov. 18 @ Iowa St, W 26-16 FINAL

Nov. 24 @ Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Tech Red Raiders:

Sep. 2 @ Wyoming, L 35-33 FINAL (OT)

Sep. 9 v. Oregon, L 38-30 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Tarleton St, W 41-3 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ West Virginia, L 20-13 FINAL

Sep. 30 v. Houston, W 49-28 FINAL

Oct. 7 @ Baylor, W 39-14 FINAL

Oct. 14 v. Kansas St, L 38-21 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ BYU, L 27-14 FINAL

Nov. 2 v. TCU, W 35-28 FINAL

Nov. 11 @ Kansas, W 16-13 FINAL

Nov. 18 v. UCF, W 24-23 FINAL

Nov. 24 @ Texas, 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas Tech vs. Texas predictions, odds and where to watch game Friday