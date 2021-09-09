Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction and game preview.

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: Big-12/ ESPN+

– Watch this and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas Tech (1-0) vs Stephen F. Austin (1-0) Game Preview

Why Stephen F Austin Will Win

The Lumberjacks might just have the quirky formula to give Texas Tech problems.

They have a good, efficient pass defense, they don’t turn the ball over in bunches, and Trae Self is an effective quarterback who keeps things moving.

Tarleton threw well in the 20-10 SFA win last week, but it also got picked off three times. Texas Tech didn’t screw up enough to matter in the 38-21 win over Houston, but it also didn’t bomb away with the passing game.

Tyler Shough was fine, but this is hardly the high-powered Texas Tech offense we’ve all come to know and love. However …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas Tech Will Win

It was a terrific performance by the Red Raiders after getting down early.

Shough didn’t make any big mistakes, the defense allowed just 251 yards and came up with four takeaways, and it was exactly what the team needed to get into the season and set a tone.

Tahj Brooks ran well, the defense was a terror into the backfield, and all the experience, all the super-seniors, and all the parts put together over the last three years came together.

This is too experienced of a team to not be focused in Week 2.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Stephen F. Austin will have a few good drives, but they’ll come too late.

The Red Raiders still need to be more effective, more efficient, and they have to come out of the gate hot. After the way they started against Houston, they’ll emphasize producing on their first few drives, and that should put it away fast.

Story continues

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 44, Stephen F. Austin 13

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Sign up to watch on ESPN+

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings