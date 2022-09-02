Texas Tech vs Murray State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Texas Tech vs Murray State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network

Record: Texas Tech (0-0), Murray State (0-0)

Texas Tech vs Murray State Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

The Racers have enough of a defense and a good enough pass rush to be a wee bit of a test.

The design of the Texas Tech offense – the new version – is to get the ball out of the hands of the quarterback fast enough to neutralize the pass rush.

The secondary was solid allowing 184 yards per game, and enough of the top defensive backs return to be good from the start.

Penalties weren’t a problem last year, controlling the clock isn’t going to be too much of an issue, and …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Here comes the Texas Tech offense.

Yeah, the Murray State secondary is good, but it’s about to get hit very, very hard by the new Red Raider coaching staff that includes WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Here comes QB Tyler Shough, here comes the young but talented receiving corps, and here comes a whole lot of playmakers finding room in space with places to run free.

Murray State might play a little defense, but the offense doesn’t have the pop to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to blow up right away.

Texas Tech will need a few drives to get warmed up, and then the avalanche will come in the second quarter as Shough gets settled in.

The Red Raider defense that needs some work will look great, there will be enough of a running game to matter, and the first game of the Joey McGuire era will be a big success.

Texas Tech vs Murray State Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 45, Murray State 10

Line: Texas Tech -34.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Texas Tech vs Murray State Must See Rating: 2

