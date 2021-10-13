Texas Tech vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Texas Tech vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Texas Tech (4-2), Kansas (1-4)

Texas Tech vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas has to do everything possible to somehow maintain control early on. That has to come with finally starting to grind it out on third downs against a Texas Tech defense that’s struggling to get off the field.

The Red Raiders were fine early on, but they’re getting lit up on third downs in Big 12 play, with Texas and TCU converting a whopping 19-of-28 chances.

Keeping the chains moving has been rough for the Jayhawks – it’s only converting 32% of its chances – but it has to get the short passing game going right away. They don’t have to bomb away like the Longhorns did, but the Red Raider defense is getting destroyed through the air in the Big 12 so far.

Kansas QB Jason Bean showed he was able get the passing attack going a bit against Duke a few weeks ago. The O has to come out swinging.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Texas Tech secondary has been awful since the Big 12 season kicked in. The Kansas pass defense is holding the Red Raiders’ beer – and it’s not just in the Big 12 campaign.

It’s not just that KU is getting hit very, very hard on the midrange throws – allowing teams to connect on close to 75% of their passes – but they’re getting bombed on.

Throw in Coastal Carolina and Duke to the dates with Baylor and Iowa State, and the Jayhawk secondary is giving up over 11 yards per throw with just one interception on the year.

Texas Tech is hardly perfect, but the passing game is working. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi threw three touchdown passes in the blowout loss to Texas, but that’s been it for the scoring passes. That changes this week.

Kansas will put up just enough points to make the Red Raiders press, but it won’t move the ball well enough. The Texas Tech offense will open it up late.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 48, Kansas 20

Line: Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

