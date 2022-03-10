Texas Tech vs Iowa State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Texas Tech vs Iowa State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Texas Tech vs Iowa State Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas Tech (23-8), Iowa State (20-11)

Why Texas Tech Will Win

This defense squeezes the life out of teams.

It’s first in the Big 12 in field goal percentage allowed, and it’s giving up just 61 points per game all while doing a strong job on the boards.

The Red Raiders managed to get by Iowa State 72-60 in late January even though it couldn’t do much from three and struggled to keep things moving. The D saved the day, keeping the Cyclones to just 19% from three.

Iowa State fouls too much, it doesn’t have the scoring punch to overcome a rested Red Raider D, and …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State did pull off a win the first time the two teams met in Ames.

It didn’t shoot well, but it showed it could play a little defense, too, holding the Red Raiders to just 17% from the outside.

There might be a few brutal power outages – scoring 36 points against Oklahoma State wasn’t great – but it’s got the ability to keep this close, hang around, and then …

Texas Tech vs Iowa State: What’s Going To Happen

Miss free throws.

Neither team is good enough on the line, and it should prove costly. Iowa State couldn’t get there or make anything in the loss, and Texas Tech only made 6-of-15 free throws in the Cyclone win.

Iowa State will has the defense to keep this close, and it’s not going to let Texas Tech go off from three, but it doesn’t get to the free throw line and doesn’t make them when it takes them.

The Red Raiders will make just a few more.

Texas Tech vs Iowa State: Prediction, Lines

Texas Tech 65, Iowa State 49

Line: Texas Tech -7.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

