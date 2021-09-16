Texas Tech vs FIU Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs FIU prediction and game preview.

Texas Tech vs FIU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Texas Tech (2-0) vs FIU (1-1) Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

You can throw on Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders slept through a 28-22 win over Stephen F. Austin as Lumberjack QB Trae Self threw for 343 yards and made it a fight until the end.

Texas Tech has too much experience on defense to be this mediocre, and the offense wasn’t nearly as sharp as it should’ve been – Oregon transfer QB Tyler Shough struggled – and FIU has to take advantage of both things.

The pass rush has been great so far – it has to at least make Shough rush – and Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager has been solid, throwing for 259 yards and two scores last week, and …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Yeah, FIU lost to Texas State.

The Golden Panthers have more of an offense than it did last season, and the secondary has playmakers, but get up fast on this group and it might be over.

Chalk up last week against SFA as a weirdly unfocused scrimmage. Shough was great in the opener against Houston, the defense has been great at generating tackles for loss and ending drives with a big play, and the run D should stuff FIU to a dead stop.

What’s Going To Happen

After last week’s weird performance, Texas Tech has to get the machine going.

It’ll win, and this will mostly be about trying to tighten everything up, but the team has three road games in four weeks right after this starting with a date at Texas.

FIU is an almost perfect team to play in the third game. It’s going to bring enough pass rush to throw something big at the Red Raider O, and it’s going to turn the ball over enough to spoil any hope at an upset.

Texas Tech vs FIU Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 38, FIU 16

Line: Texas Tech -20, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

