Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Baylor prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Texas Tech vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Texas Tech (12-10), Baylor (16-6)

Texas Tech vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Texas Tech pulled that out of nowhere.

It was favored against Iowa State, but it was getting rocked at home at what seemed like an easy Cyclone win, and then …

Texas Tech clawed back, forced overtime, and was able to pull it off in overtime after coming up with a victory over a punchless LSU.

It lost to Baylor the first time 81-74, but it shot well, hit from three, and did everything right but …

Why Baylor Will Win

Texas Tech didn’t force enough turnovers against Baylor. Actually, it almost didn’t force any – the Bears only turned it over three times.

Baylor has too many ways to score. It’s great from three, it’s decent enough on fast breaks, and it generates enough offensive rebounds to clean up the mistakes.

Texas Tech isn’t good enough on the boards, it’s not strong on the free throw line, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor won’t collapse like Iowa State did.

Texas Tech will be plucky and hang around for about 30 minutes, but the Bears will start to pull away in the second half. They’ll hit the free throws, find an energy burst for a run of a few key points, and then it’ll start to get away at the end.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 73, Texas Tech 61

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2.5

