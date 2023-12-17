Texas Tech vaults past California in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Texas Tech’s high octane offense took advantage of California’s inability to tackle well, and the Red Raiders continued their strong finish to the 2023 football season Saturday night with a 34-14 victory over the Golden Bears in the 47th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Played in primetime on ESPN in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium, the game attracted 33,071 fans and was the first Power Five matchup in seven years for the country’s 11th oldest postseason contest.

The Red Raiders (7-6) made the most of the opportunity to play in front of a national television audience in the first Saturday night contest for the I-Bowl since Louisiana Tech and Maryland played to a tie in the 1990 contest.

“I thought we played very hard and were very physical tonight,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “We played against one of the best backs in the country and we were able to limit what he did. That allowed our defensive front to pin their ears back get after the quarterback.”

Texas Tech used a balanced attack of Behren Morton’s passing (256 yards, 3 TDs) augmented by Tahj Brooks’ running (99 yards) to build a three-score lead over Cal (6-7) midway through the third quarter and coast to their first win in three tries at the I-Bowl. Ole Miss defeated the Red Raiders in their two previous trips to Shreveport.

“It feels good to win another bowl game,” Morton said. “I’ve been to a bowl game every year I’ve been in college. What we’ve got going on at this university right now is really special.”

Cal, the first team from California to compete in an I-Bowl, had trouble solving the Red Raider defense after the opening quarter.

“We didn’t play good enough football today,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “You have to give Texas Tech credit. They outplayed us. They ran the ball better, threw it better, stopped the run better, defended the pass better and punted better.”

The Golden Bears got a break on the opening kickoff when the Red Raiders fumbled and D. Butler recovered at the Bears’ 25. One play later Fernando Mendoza found Monroe Young for a 7-0 lead. Two series later, the Red Raiders tied the game when Morton hit Coy Eakin for a 17-yard TD.

It didn’t take Cal long to respond as Jayde Ott tallied on a 1-yard run to cap a 74-yard drive. But things got iffy for the Californians after that. The Raiders tied the game on their first series of the second quarter on a 15-yard TD pass from Morton to Mason Tharp.

Four straight Cal drives ended in punts to end the first half, while Tech took a 24-14 lead at the break after a third Morton TD pass and a Gino Garcia 25-yard field goal.

